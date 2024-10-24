Arizona Wildcats vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Defensive Stars to Watch
Both the Arizona Wildcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers enter their game on Saturday with two defenses that have struggled to keep teams out of the end zone.
The Wildcats (3-4, 1-3 in Big 12) have lost four of their last five games. Offensive struggles aside, the defense has given up points at an alarming rate during that stretch.
In those five games, the Wildcats have given up 144 points, or 28.8 points per game. They've held one team, Utah, under 20 points. The defense has its own injury issues as the Wildcats have lost several players for the season, the latest being linebacker Jacob Manu, who was declared out earlier this week.
The Mountaineers (3-4, 2-2) are in the same boat as the Wildcats when it comes to their last five games. Even though West Virginia has won two games in that stretch, the points the Mountaineers have allowed have come in bushels.
In that stretch, West Virginia has allowed 149 points or 29.8 points per game. Also like Arizona, the Mountaineers have held just one team below 20 points.
These are two teams that defensively are heading in the same direction as they go into Saturday's game.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
DB Dalton Johnson
With Manu done for the season, the leading tackler on the field will be Johnson, a defensive back who has racked up 44 tackles, including 20 solo shots. He's also defended a pass and forced a fumble. While not a linebacker, more responsibility to be the pace-setter for the defense will fall to Johnson.
DB Genesis Smith
With the sheer weight of injuries on this defense, Smith has emerged as a great option at the right time. He's one of two players on the roster with multiple interceptions as he slid into a full-time starting role after the season-ending injury to Treydan Stukes. He now has 28 tackles and has defended four passes. He's also forced a fumble.
DL Tre Smith
A pre-game injury to Isaiah Johnson robbed the Wildcats of one of their better pass rushing options last week, so that just heaped more responsibility on Smith. He leads the Wildcats with 2.5 sacks this season. Arizona needs him to continue playing at a high level as he enters this game with 35 tackles and a forced fumble.
West Virginia
LB Josiah Trotter
If you know your football you know the name. The son of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter is West Virginia's leading tackler. He has 54 total stops (26 solo), along with a half sack, an interception, and two passes defended. He's emerged as a star for the Mountaineers in a year in which the program was hoping he would take a big step.
DL T.J. Jackson
He's an aggressive player who had a big game against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl game earlier this season. He enters the Arizona game with 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He's also recovered a fumble. He's the best pass rusher on a team that hasn't gotten much production out of its rush with just 13 sacks in seven games.
S Anthony Wilson Jr.
The West Virginia secondary has struggled to create interceptions. The unit has just three this season. But Wilson has been one of their most capable defenders, as he enters this game with 45 total tackles and two passes defended. He is one of the most experienced Mountaineer defenders returning from last year’s nine-win team.