Arizona's Superstar Wide Receiver Goes Top 5 in Latest Mock Draft
It was a disastrous season for the Arizona Wildcats that mercifully ended on Saturday.
The high expectations they had coming in quickly unraveled after the highlight of their year was going on the road to beat a then-ranked Utah team who also turned out to be one of the worst in the Big 12.
There are a lot of questions Brent Brennan has to answer going forward with this being one of the ugliest products that's been put on Arizona's football field, which is saying a lot.
And things won't get any easier considering who is expected to depart.
Without even taking into account the transfer portal, which has already seen one of their tight ends enter his name, the Wildcats are expected to without two of their best players, Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea, when they eventually declare for the NFL draft.
There's a chance they could both be back, but that's slim to none.
Especially when it comes to McMillan, who just set the all-time program record in yards receiving, and is projected to be a top 10 pick.
Well, if the latest mock draft by PFF is any indication on what's to come for the superstar wide receiver, then there is absolutely no chance he comes back to Tucson since they have him going No. 4 overall to the New England Patriots.
"That could allow them to prioritize a high-ceiling pass catcher like Tetairoa McMillan at the top of the draft. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound receiver showcases shades of Mike Evans and Drake London, with smooth movements for his size and exceptionally strong hands," writes Trevor Sikkema.
Bringing McMillan into the mix to pair with Drake Maye would be a no-brainer.
The Patriots lack playmakers, so drafting the Arizona legend would give Maye some huge relief by presenting a deep threat and elite route runner who consistently gets open.
In Sikkema's mock draft, McMillan would also be the first true wide receiver to be selected since he has Travis Hunter, who plays both sides of the ball, going ahead of him.