Former Arizona Star Tacario Davis Now Third-Best Player in Transfer Portal
The Arizona Wildcats football team is seeing some major shifts this offseason with them set to lose one of the best players in the sport.
On3, like with high school recruiting, has a ranking of every player in the transfer portal, and after a few weeks of movement, cornerback Tacario Davis is now the third-best player available.
Davis was a high-rated transfer to begin with.
He started out as the best available cornerback, by a large margin, and the No. 14 overall player. Mansoor Delane, an LSU Tigers commit, was the second-best corner and No. 37 overall player.
The only players ahead of him are running back Makhi Hughes and wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who started out as the third and fourth-best players respectively.
Davis was assigned a four-star rating with a 93.73 grade. That is up from a three-star rating and 84.08 grade he had coming out of high school in Long Beach, Calif.
The former Wildcat is a two-time All-Conference player who has 76 career tackles with an interception and 22 passes broken up.
Davis was predicted to be a Day 1 or 2 NFL draft pick, so it was short of a surprising to see him enter the portal in the first place. Perhaps he will still end up turning professional since his recruitment has been fairly quiet upon entering his name into the portal.
It isn't just Davis going elsewhere, either.
The cornerback room is going to look a lot different in 2025.
Emmanuel Karnley, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Demetrius Freeney are all other corners who have hit the portal.
Treydan Stukes also entered it at one point, but has since withdrawn his name, so at least they will have him returning.
Arizona has had a couple of players commit as transfers, so there will be some replenishment as well.
They have brought in Michael Dansby from the San Jose State Spartans and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos from Stanford.
Dansby committed to Brent Brennan out of high school and has had a productive career with the Spartans since.
In three years with at least a solid rotational role and making starts in each season, the corner has 70 tackles with five interceptions and 15 passes broken up.
Frausto-Ramos will likely figure more into the nickel corner role than out wide, as he is a bit more versatile of a defensive back.
He has had a tough time earning snaps with the Cardinal, but does have two sacks and a pass break up.