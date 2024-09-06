Predictions as Arizona Wildcats Prepare to Face Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
The now-No. 20 Arizona Wildcats remain at home to face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks starting at 7 p.m. mountain on Saturday.
It’s a renewal of an old conference rivalry. Yep, back in the day the Wildcats (1-0) and the Lumberjacks (1-0) were in the Border Conference. Still, it’s been a one-sided rivalry, as the Wildcats have won all but two of the meetings.
Both programs have new head coaches — Brent Brennan at Arizona and Chris Wright at Northern Arizona. One is much more talented. That team, Arizona, is working out some defensive issues after beating New Mexico, 61-39, last week. Sure, the Wildcats love the points. But the Lobos’ offense took them for a ride.
The Lumberjacks beat Lincoln (CA), 66-6, an unaffiliated team that has served as schedule filler for FCS, Division II and Division III teams the past few years. It’s impossible to have a sense of just how good NAU really is based on that game.
But everyone will find out on Saturday.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Arizona 63, Northern Arizona 10
This will be the easiest game of Arizona's season and it comes at the perfect time. Before their massive contest against Kansas State, Arizona will have work to do on the defensive end. This should allow them to get some schemes in check and, along the way, win comfortably.
Evan Massey, Staff Writer
Arizona 55, Northern Arizona 13
Fans who enjoy offense are going to enjoy watching Arizona this weekend. Their offense is legit. Behind another monster game from both quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats will roll.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Arizona 67, Northern Arizona 20
My alma mater, Stephen F. Austin, played Lincoln (CA) three years ago. SFA beat them, 61-13. The next weekend “my” Lumberjacks turned around and lost to Sam Houston, 21-20. The reason I point this out is because I can’t tell much about NAU from their win over Lincoln. But my own history with Lincoln tells me that NAU’s Lumberjacks aren’t going to be in this Arizona game for long.
The Wildcats win big. My bet is that this time the run game leads the way for Arizona.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Arizona 52, Northern Arizona 24
The Arizona Wildcats put on a show in Week 1 against the New Mexico Lobos, scoring 61 points. They will explode again, breaking the 50-point plateau against Northern Arizona. The defense will play better but will still have room for improvement as wide receiver Tetarioa McMillan scores at least two more touchdowns.
Brad Wakai, Publisher
Arizona 55, Northern Arizona 14
There isn't much intrigue regarding how Arizona will fare in Week 2 against Northern Arizona as it will dominate this matchup and move to 2-0 on the year, but the Wildcats need their defense to look much better than it did in the opening game. Expect Arizona to stop the run at a high clip and put together another electric offensive performance that allows some backups to get into this contest.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Arizona 59, Northern Arizona 17
Arizona had one of the most impressive offensive performances in college football last week. Going against Northern Arizona in Week 2, the Wildcats will have the opportunity to pad their season stats some more. This game shouldn’t be close, as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will be a player to watch after his 300-yard performance.