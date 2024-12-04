Arizona Wildcats Running Back Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke Will Enter Transfer Portal
This time of the calendar always presents hectic moments, and for the Arizona Wildcats, they are going to have a hard time keeping their heads on straight.
Because of their poor showing on the field, recruiting turned into a major question mark when two of their best 2025 prospects, Terry Shelton and Muizz Tounkara, announced their decommitments and subsequent flips to different programs.
Fortunately, Brent Brennan and his staff have been able to get some things back on track with a late flip of their own to bring on three-star safety Kason Brown and earning a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Jaxon Griffin.
But, as the Wildcats staff is putting their finishing touches on the recruiting side of things ahead of the early signing period beginning on Dec. 4, they also have to deal with the transfer portal opening on Dec. 9.
One of their tight ends already announced he was going to enter his name into the portal, and much to the disappointment of Arizona, their running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke has joined him.
Luke surprised some people when he announced that he was redshirting this season after he appeared in four games to start the year.
It was thought that he was just preserving his eligibility while the running back room was a bit crowded this season, using the time when he wasn't playing in games to better prepare himself for when he becomes part of the equation.
But it looks like his plan was to leave all along.
Luke came to Arizona as a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, so it's understandable why he might be looking for a new opportunity since Brennan was not the one who recruited him.
Like he stated in his post, he will have two more years of eligibility remaining, so he probably will be looking for a place where he can immediately start.
In three seasons with the Wildcats, Luke appeared in 24 games and recorded 271 yards rushing and one touchdown on 56 carries.