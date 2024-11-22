Two Arizona Wildcats Offensive Stars Among Best at Positions in NFL Draft
The Arizona Wildcats have had growing success in developing NFL talent over the last few years and could see a big jump with this upcoming draft class.
In previewing the best players at every position right now, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema had two Wildcats make the top five in their respective positions.
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian and Jonah Savaiinaea each entered the year with hopes of getting drafted in the first round and it looks like they have played themselves into it so far, despite Arizona having a down year overall.
McMillian is not only within the top-five at receiver, but is the top overall player at the position.
He is a big-bodied threat that will make any quarterback and offensive coordinator drool when thinking about drawing up plays for him. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, he possesses a rare combination of size and speed.
The junior has been a threat his entire career. While playing with his high school quarterback and best friend Noah Fifita has certainly helped get him targets, he would be putting up massive numbers with anyone throwing him passes.
McMillan has stepped it up another level this season with 69 catches for 1,136 yards and seven touchdowns. He's averaging about seven more yards per game and a yard more per catch this season. He will be a plug-and-play receiver at the next level.
His biggest competition to be the first receiver taken so far has been Luther Burden III, but also could be Travis Hunter depending on how individual teams view him.
All of them do things a little differently, so it could come down to how the draft order falls and what each team prefers.
Savaiinaea is less of a lock to go in the first round, but is still expected to hear his name called. The interesting thing with him is that Sikkema has him listed at offensive guard, instead of the tackle spots he has held for the Wildcats this season.
He is an impressive tackle, but has the body of an NFL guard. He has plenty of experience at the three spots for Arizona, which likely plays a lot into his draft value.
The junior hasn't been the most efficient in protection this season, but has all the tools and athleticism needed. That is usually the more important thing when identifying draftable players in college.
Both players will likely have short waits to hear their names called come April.