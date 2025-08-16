10 Fantasy Football Players With the Easiest Strength of Schedule in 2025
Strength of schedule is most often discussed after the NFL releases its seasonal slate, as 2025 opponents’ records from the previous season are compiled and averaged out into a percentage.
In terms of fantasy football, records are replaced by fantasy points allowed and calculated using other factors like offseason changes (players, coaches), home/road information, and game location (outdoor, dome, etc.).
While strength of schedule is a useful tool for managers, it should not be considered the be all, end all for making draft decisions. After all, the NFL can often be unpredictable (just ask anyone who drafted the Cowboys defense last season)!
Instead, you can use this useful data to make a choice between players with similar value or find potential sleepers who might still be on the board in the middle to late rounds.
With that said, here’s 10 players who have the easiest fantasy slates for 2025.
2025 Fantasy Football Strength of Schedule Draft Picks
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals: Murray is one of my favorite draft bargains, and his schedule is the most favorable among quarterbacks. He has a boatload of great matchups, including games against the Panthers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Falcons and Bengals. In fact, I’ve moved him up to QB7 on my recent quarterback rankings.
Justin Fields, QB, Jets: I love Fields based on his skills as a runner, his upside in fantasy and his reasonable average draft position heading into the summer. He gets plus matchups against the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Panthers, Falcons and Jaguars, along with some other plus matchups based on 2024 stats. He’s my QB15 in drafts.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons: If you need a reason to draft Robinson ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley, look at his strength of schedule. He has a tremendous slate, including favorable matchups against the Panthers (2), Bills, 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Saints. That’s a better schedule than Gibbs and Barkley, and another reason to have Robinson ranked as the top running back in fantasy football this season.
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers: McCaffrey’s stock is rising despite his age (29) and recent lack of durability, but at least he has a favorable slate this season. The veteran gets to face the Saints, Jaguars, Giants, Panthers and Colts among his easier opponents. McCaffrey comes with risk regardless, but the schedule does bode well.
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints: The Saints don’t have many sure things in terms of fantasy, but Kamara is pretty close. Even entering his age-30 season, he showed no signs of slowing down last year and the 2025 schedule is very favorable. Kamara gets the 49ers, Bills, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers (2) among his upcoming foes.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins: Hill and Jaylen Waddle are in a position to rebound from mediocre (or worse) 2024 campaigns, especially with the trade that sent Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh. Among their most favorable opponents are the Browns, Falcons and Buccaneers, and the Ravens and Steelers weren’t great against wideouts in 2024, either.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers: McMillan is my favorite pure rookie wideout, and the fact that he and his fellow Panthers wideouts have a favorable slate is good news. McMillan and crew go up against the Jaguars, Falcons (2) and Buccaneers (2) among their easiest opponents, not to mention games against the Cowboys and Cardinals.
Calvin Ridley, Titans: The Titans don’t have any good fantasy options in terms of their wide receivers, but Ridley is the potential exception. The veteran should see plenty of targets from rookie quarterback Cam Ward, and he has one of the five easiest slate at his position in 2025. Ridley could be a potential bargain based on his ADP, too.
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens: Andrews is coming off a 2024 season thaw saw him score a career-high 11 touchdowns, so regression is coming in that category. The good news is that Isaiah Likely is out several weeks with a foot injury and Andrews gets favorable matchups against the Chiefs, Rams, Bengals (2) and Steelers (2.)
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills: Kincaid has not lived up to expectations in fantasy play in his first two seasons, so he’s no sure thing to bust out in 2025. The good news is that he has a nice slate of games that includes plus matchups against the Panthers, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Steelers and Bengals. Consider Kincaid a high TE2 with TE1 potential.