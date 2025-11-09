Three Helmet Sticker Performances From Arizona's Bowl Clinching Win Over Kansas
Arizona faced off against Kansas (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) with both teams being one win away from clinching a bowl berth.
After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) managed to outscore KU 17-3 the rest of the way to clinch a bowl berth for the first time under head coach Brent Brennan and winning 24-20 over the Jayhawks.
Now that Arizona has clinched a trip to a bowl game, this marks the 23rd time in program history that the Wildcats will be playing postseason football. It is the first bowl game since the 2023 season when Jedd Fisch led UA to the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 on the season.
With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together our three helmet sticker performances from Arizona’s comeback win over Kansas.
Three Helmet Stickers
Noah Fifita
- Over the last two games, Fifita had been playing his best football of the season going 35 of 45 on his passing attempts while racking up 482 yards passing and six touchdowns. He seemed to finally be comfortable in the offensive system and had a line that was playing at a high-level.
- However, it was an up and down game for Fifita against Kansas as he went 16 of 31 totaling 158 yards and recorded two passing touchdowns. One of the major issues for him against Kansas was getting sacked five times.
- The offensive line had key pieces missing in the second half but Fifita walked into a couple of sacks by panicking in the pocket.
- Still, he was able to lead the game-winning drive and put his team in a position to walk away with the win. In all, it was a solid game for him in what could’ve been an underwhelming.
Quincy Craig
- Quincy Craig’s number was very scarcely called upon through four quarters of the game. The Portland State transfer only carried the ball a total of three times for 47 yards and a touchdown in the close win over the Jayhawks.
- That one touchdown, which came on his third and final carry, was the most important of the game. The 24-yard run up the middle to the house put the Wildcats up by four points with 39 seconds left, solidifying Arizona’s second bowl game bid in the last three years.
- Before that, he scored a receiving touchdown to put Arizona within three points of Kansas with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.That touchdown also helped Noah Fifita tie Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for most career passing touchdowns in Arizona history.
- Craig has been an outstanding versatile player that can breeze past defenders in the run game and has been a reliable weapon for Fifita in the passing game. He has shown that he can also be counted on during crunch-time situations, much like the two where he scored against the Jayhawks.
Treydan Stukes
- One of the leaders not only on the defense but on the team as a whole is former walk-on and defense back Treydan Stukes, who has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks on the roster.
- Against Kansas, Stukes collected four tackles but also had three pass breakups, which helped the defense hold KU to just three points in the second half. One of those deflections came late in the fourth quarter and prevented a touchdown, which might’ve been the difference in the game.
