Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Dominant Win Over Colorado
The 5-3 Arizona Wildcats wasted no time improving off the bye week and showed it on the field by routing the 3-6 Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field under the lights by a score of 52-17.
Noah Fifita played another lights-out game under the pressure of a full home crowd, going 11-for-19 with 213 yards and four touchdowns through three quarters.
The defense was suffocating and forced five turnovers. It was also behind the line of scrimmage for the entirety of the game as it notched two sacks, six tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits.
Fans were more than impressed with the Wildcats' performance and made that clear on social media. Here is a collection of reactions through four quarters of Arizona's dominating win.
First quarter
Wide receiver Tre Spivey picked up right where he left off from the last game. On his first reception, he took Noah Fifita's pass 57 yards to the end zone to put Arizona up 7-0. The drive took just four plays and 1:07 minutes.
In 12 touches, the Kansas State transfer has scored on seven of them. He has quickly become a fan favorite for his impressive skills with the football in his hands.
After a Colorado three-and-out, Arizona got the ball back at its 23 and brought it to the Colorado 50 before its drive stalled out. Michael Salgado-Medina nailed the 49-yard field goal to put the Wildcats up 10-0 with 7:56 left in the first.
The Buffaloes' next offensive drive failed as Kaidon Salters missed a wide-open receiver and then fumbled on the next play. Chase Kennedy forced it and Leroy Palu fell on top of it, putting the Wildcats' offense within 12 yards of the end zone with 7:14 to work with.
That turnover was not taken for granted. Fifita found Kris Hutson in the corner of the end zone to put Arizona even further in the lead at 17-0 with six seconds left in the first quarter. Fans took notice of Fifita's pinpoint-accurate throw to Hutson and even began to notice the difference in quarterback play between him and Salter.
Second quarter
The Colorado offense got right back on track following that last touchdown. The Buffaloes marched from the 25 all the way down to the Arizona 8 and capped the drive off with a touchdown pass to Omarion Miller, shortening Arizona's lead to 17-7.
Salters kept that drive alive with dynamic footwork, something Colorado signed him for when he entered the transfer portal from Liberty. Arizona has struggled with keeping mobile quarterbacks contained all season.
Fifita and company answered back in just two plays on the next drive. The stellar quarterback connected with his freshman wide receiver, Gio Richardson, for the third touchdown of the half, making it 24-7 in the second quarter. Richardson caught it at the 50 and took it the rest of the way for the electric touchdown.
Colorado initially scored on its next drive, but an Ineligibility Receiver Downfield call took it back. The Arizona defense buckled down and stalled the drive after that, forcing a punt. Arizona then punted after a failed drive as well.
Dalton Johnson came up with his second pick of the season right after that and ran the ball back to the Colorado 8, where the offense finished the drive off with a touchdown. Javin Whatley got the handoff on a jet sweep and got the ball just across the pylon to make it 31-7.
The Arizona defense kept Salters bottled up on the next drive, forcing the fourth punt of the half for Colorado. The Wildcats got to midfield before Fifita threw another spectacular pass to Whatley for his second touchdown, Fifita's fourth. The score was 38-7 with 21 seconds left in the half.
By the end of the half, fans were satisfied with Arizona's overall performance through two quarters of football.
Third quarter
Both Colorado and Arizona would exchange turnovers in the opening drives. Ryan Satib's first pass of the game was intercepted by Jay'Vion Cole on the third play.
Fifita's pass to Hutson was fumbled and scooped up at the Colorado 34. Four plays later, Ayden Garnes came up with the third pick of the game and returned from Arizona's 24 and returned to Colorado's 17.
Mahdi scored in two plays to put the Wildcats up 45-7 with 12:06 remaining in the third quarter. Arizona's back-to-back picks had fans going crazy on social media.
The Buffaloes were able to shorten the Wildcats' lead to 45-14 after Miller caught his second touchdown of the night. Colorado put its third quarterback, Julian Lewis, in for that drive. Lewis' 59-yard bomb gave Colorado and its fans some hope.
The always electric Mahdi took the carry on the first play of the next drive and took it 68 yards to the Colorado 7. Three plays later, Reescano finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown to make it 52-7 with 9:11 left in the third. Mahdi has become a fan favorite and has even been noticed by analysts of opposing teams.
Both teams exchanged punts after their drives stalled out. Lewis completed a pass to Sincere Brown, who ran eight yards downfield and fumbled, giving Arizona the ball back. Cole forced the fumble and Genesis Smith recovered it and ran from the Colorado 48 to the 4.
Arizona quarterback initially scored a touchdown by completing the pass to Richardson, but it was called back due to a hold on Michael Wooten. The Wildcats eventually settled for a field goal, but Salgado Medina missed it, which gave Colorado a little bit of life.
Fourth quarter
Arizona elected to put in its backups for the remainder of the game. Colorado refused to bow down and give up the easy win. The Colorado defense even came up with two turnovers before the end of the game. Braedyn Lock threw an interception and Cornelius Warren fumbled the football.
Arizona Wildcat fans could not help but point out the noticeable difference in play compared to the starters.
The Arizona defense did not let Colorado score any points in the fourth quarter besides a field goal and rode out the rest of the clock to leave Folsom Field with a convincing victory.
