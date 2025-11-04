Social Media Explodes After Arizona Upsets Florida
The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats utilized several scoring streaks and defensive stops to storm past the No. 3 Florida Gators in the first upset win of the season, winning 93-87 in Las Vegas.
Freshman forward Koa Peat was the star of the game, as he scored 30 points while notching seven rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of play. Senior guard Jaden Bradley also scored 27 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes on the court.
Fans of the Wildcats had plenty to say during the thrilling game. Here is a collection of what they shared through social media.
First half
Arizona and Florida battled in the first minutes of the game without either team establishing any sort of dominance. Eventually, the Gators got their way to a five-point lead before the first timeout was taken.
As expected, Arizona made some early substitutions to get a feel for the rotation and who is going to be the leader of the team.
The Gators went on a 13-5 run before Lloyd took a timeout in hopes of getting his squad a breather and reset. Florida took advantage of a couple of turnovers and finished in the paint. The final point scored before the timeout was a 3-pointer to make it 24-12 with 15 minutes remaining in the half.
Koa Peat was fed a huge alley oop by Anthony Dell'Orso to make it a 30-20 game, but Florida turned around and answered right back. Brayden Burries, who was struggling thorughout the half , was finally able to get on the score sheet by spinning past a Florida defender to make is 32-22.
Peat then scored in the paint to put Arizona within eight points. With eight minutes to go, Arizona got to within six points after going on a 6-0 run. Awaka knocked down two free throws to make it a four-point game at 32-28.
Ivan Kharchenkov hit a huge 3-point shot to put the Wildcats within 3 points, making it 34-31 before a media timeout was called. After that, Peat laid the ball up after the Gators turned the ball over, making it a 34-33 game.
The Wildcats found themselves down 41-39 until Kharchenkov hit another long 3-point shot to put them in the lead for just the second time of the game. Arizona was able to grab the lead by taking advantage of turnovers and rebounding the ball.
By the end of the half, Arizona held on to a six-point 50-46 lead. Peat led the team in points with 13 and Bradley followed closely behind with 12.
Second half
Florida was able to cut the lead down to two points, but Arizona stepped back up on defense and backed it up with offense to get back up to a nine-point lead at 59-50 with 16 minutes to play.
Florida scored four points to bring Arizona's lead to five, but Peat, who has emerged as a scoring nightmare in the paint, scored the next two buckets to bring the team back to a nine-point lead at 63-54 with 13 minutes to play.
Florida then went on a 7-0 run to tie the game up at 67 apiece. The inexperience of Lloyd's young team began to show against the third-ranked team in the country.
Arizona found themselves tied with Florida at 70 until the freshman phenom Peat scored the next two baskets to make it a 74-70 game with six minutes left.
Florida shortened the lead to 74-72, but Peat made a free throw and Bradley scored two buckets to make it a 79-72 game. The veteran guard has been a force when driving to the basket and fans took notice.
Florida once again cut the lead to three points, but Bradley went on a scoring tear to put the Wildcats back to a nine-point advantage at 85-76 with two minutes to play. The duo of Peat and Bradley has proven lethal in the season opener.
Florida was down 88-80 with a minute remaining, but a 3-point play and a layup off of turnover made it an 88-85 game with 44 seconds left. The Wildcats got a little bit of cushion with a pair of free throws by Anthony Dell'Orso, but Florida's Thomas Haugh dunked the ball to make it a 90-87 game. Turnovers have proven costly for Arizona down the stretch.
The Wildcats nailed three free throws to end the game with a 93-87 upset win in Las Vegas. Lloyd's record is now 10-2 at T-Mobile Arena.
What are your thoughts on Arizona's win over the Gators? Tell us by commenting on our X account. Just click the link and be sure give us a follow.