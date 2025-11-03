Positive Signs for Arizona Basketball in Four-Star Recruit Announcement
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have been hot on the 2026 recruiting trail in recent weeks. On October 24, five-star power forward Cameron Williams named the Wildcats in his final three schools, and now, a little over a week later, another elite prospect in class has listed Arizona hoops in his top three.
Which Elite 2026 Prospect Named Arizona in His Top 3?
On November 3, Rivals' Joe Tipton announced that Cameron Holmes, a four-star small forward from Millennium High School in Good Year, Arizona, had named the Wildcats his final three schools alongside Dayton and North Carolina.
Arizona has been pursuing Holmes throughout his recruitment, hosting him on campus in Tucson for unofficial visits in 2023 and 2024. He's one of the top prospects in the 2026 cycle, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 33 overall player in the class, the No. 13 small forward, and the No. 3 player from Arizona.
While North Carolina and Dayton are certainly in contention to land Holmes, Arizona appears to be in the best position to secure his commitment among his final three schools.
In early October, the 247Sports staff logged a crystal ball prediction for the 6'6" small forward to choose the Wildcats, and Rivals' recruiting prediction machine also gives Arizona the best odds to get Holmes at 26.7%.
Along with announcing his top three, Holmes also set a commitment date for November 9. He was supposed to take an official visit with Arizona in December, but it appears that the young small forward has already made up his mind.
The school that presents the biggest challenge for Arizona is Dayton. Holmes is the younger brother of DaRon Holmes, who currently plays for the Nuggets and was a star for the Flyers from 2021 to 2024. Given the family connection, there's a chance the Millennium High School star could choose to follow in his brother's footsteps.
Lloyd is still looking for his first commitment in Arizona's 2026 class and is fresh off bringing in Rivals' No. 2-ranked class in the 2025 cycle. Landing Holmes would be a fantastic start for the Wildcats and could help them build momentum as they pursue some of the nation's other top prospects.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Cameron Holmes naming Arizona in his top three. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.