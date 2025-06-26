Wildcats Make Top 4 For Texas Recruit Paris Melvin, Jr.
Texas Cy Springs High School stud Paris Melvin, Jr. has included the Arizona Wildcats in the mix for his services next fall. The 2026 athlete is also considering Baylor, Houston and Ole Miss.
As of Wednesday, the Wildcats have verbal commitments from 14 student athletes. June has been a great month for Arizona as they have solidified nine relationships with players who have pledged to the university.
Melvin, 5-11, 170 pounds is considered an athlete because he plays various positions on both sides of the ball. He has scored 21 touchdowns as a wide receiver, running back, defensive back and special teams performer.
This is the second player that has included the Wildcats in his final group. Four-star quarterback Oscar Rios will be deciding on Friday between Arizona and UCLA.
Rios is a four-star signal caller from California. He is 6-3, 177 pounds and is considered a dual-threat quarterback.
Rios is ranked as the 184th best player in the country by 247Sports. He is one of the most highly sought after quarterbacks in the west as he holds offers from 34 schools.
He participated in the 2025 Elite 11 Finals quarterback competition in Los Angeles. There are five uncommitted quarterbacks in the event and he is one of them. Last season Robert McDaniel, an Elite 11 finalist, committed to Arizona, but flipped to UCLA before national signing day. He then ended up transferring to San Jose State after spring practice.
The Downey High School product threw for 2,554 yards last season and 22 touchdowns. He also added another 11 scores on 735 yards as a runner. He has been responsible for a total of 76 touchdowns for his three-year high school career.
“Rios is a fast-rising signal caller and has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks,” 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman said. “Has a whip for an arm and one of the quickest releases in the region. A true dual-threat and can take off and pick up chunks of yards or extend a play and use his arm to make a big throw down the field. Shows off a live, accurate arm and throws one of the prettier deep balls in the class. Decisive with his reads, gets the ball out on time and throws with anticipation.
“Extremely tough and has taken some big shots, both in the pocket and scrambling, but never flinches. Highly competitive player, natural leader and draws raves from his coaches for his work ethic and ability to rally his teammates. Lean frame and needs to continue to fill out and add some good weight to handle the shots he’ll take in college but we like where his game is trending and he’s an exciting prospect to track.”
In the event the Wildcats secure his services, he would be the highest-ranked quarterback to sign since Nic Costa in 2001. He would be the highest-ranked commit since Shea Patterson in 2016.
