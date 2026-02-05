Arizona’s Football Class Gets Interesting Ranking on Signing Day
In this story:
While it's a much less publicized and exciting day than it used to be, Wednesday was the offical February national signing day across college football. Most schools already had their recruiting classes close to finalized after the December signing period, but now many more uncomitted prospects will be announcing their decisions.
Arizona did not announce any additional high school commitments on Wednesday but did add Louisville punter Carter Schwartz as a transfer. A few other players with offers from the Wildcats remain unsigned, national recruting services indiate that those players will likely be heading elsewhere.
Where Does Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Class Rank?
Brent Brennan and his staff have recrutied the nation's No. 43 recruting class, according to On3's industry wide rankings that factor in all national recruiting platforms. The WIldcats have 21 high school players comitted, including four four-stars and 17 three-star recruits.
Arizona's Top Signees
Four-star wide receiver RJ Mosley (Pittsburg, CA) leads the Arizona recruiting class. He's a big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-3, 180 lbs, and ranks as the No. 136 player nationally, No. 16 in California, and the No. 19 overall wide receiver. He's also a track athlete, and that rare vlend of size and speed bodes well for his pro potential.
Arizona also landed a couple of four-star offensive linemen in Malachi Joyner and Justin Morales. Joyner is the No, 256 player nationally and No. 4 player in Arizona. Morales, an El Pas, Tex., native ranks 292nd nationally and 39th in Texas.
Bu Morales isn't the only high impact Texan joining the Wildcats. Four-star defensive back Xaier Hiler (Denton, TX) has also signed with Arizona. His recruiting rankings vary across the different platforms, but they all agree he;s a top-500 prospect, bordering between four and three stars depending on the business. He's a nother long and athletic player in this class, choosing Arizona over Oregon State. Bowling Green, Colorado State, and others.
Tight end Henry Gasalis is another player whose ratings vary but is squarely in the top 500. 247Sports gives him his most favorable ranking as the No. 433 player in the country and No. 23 tight end. A Washington native, he's chosen to stay on the West Coast for his college ball.
The big quarterback recruit in this class is Californian, Oscar Rios. He's the final WIldcat recruit that hovers between four and three-star ratings and was rewarded for his high school achievements by getting to particpate in the Polynesian Bowl and reaching the Elite 11 Fiinals. Rios is also considered one of the fastest rising quarterback recruits in this class.
Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.