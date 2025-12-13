Previewing Arizona Basketball's Next Game Against Alabama

Then No. 1-ranked Arizona Wildcats have had quite the month of November, going undefeated and also beating three ranked teams along the way. Arizona is now on the right path to begin December, at the scorched the Auburn Tigers at home 97-68 and are now at the top of the NCAA's ranked teams.

The Wildcats will now look to continue their run of dominance by winning their fifth-ranked matchup of the year against the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide in what will technically be a neutral-site game at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

The Crimson Tide is looking to build off its four-game winning streak and is currently 7-2 in the first nine games of the season. With Arizona's next game fast approaching, here is a look at what these two teams are bringing to the table and how Arizona can leave Birmingham with a win.

Storylines

Arizona and Alabama met in 2023, when the Wildcats beat the Crimson Tide 87-74 in Phoenix at the Footprint Center.

Dec 20, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Nick Pringle (23) and guard Mark Sears (1) in the Hall of Fame Series at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Bradley will be making his return to Alabama after making the decision to transfer following the 2022-2023 season. Bradley scored four points in 17 minutes played.

The Wildcats' defense will be put to the test against an Alabama offense that prioritizes perimeter shooting. At the same time, Arizona will look to expose the Crimson Tide defense by tearing apart the interior with the size and physicality of its roster.

Alabama's star players

Dec 3, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) goes for a shot between Clemson guard Butta Johnson (4) and Clemson guard Zac Foster (5) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Clemson 90-84. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The starting five of Alabama has been a potent one that dominates teams on both sides of the court, utilizing a combination of size and speed to score points at an efficient pace.

Guards Labaron Philon Jr. and Aden Holloway are a duo that the Wildcatas will need to shut down, as they can both score anywhere on the court. Philon leads the team in average points scored with 21.4 per game, Holloway follows closely behind with 18.2.

Despite missing the last two games, Holloway can still make an impact, should he suit up against the Wildcats on Saturday.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) drives the ball in the first half against UNLV Rebels in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The two guards will have their hands full with a nightmare of a duo in Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries, who are scoring nightmares for opposing teams. Burries himself struggled at the beginning of the season, but in the last three games, he has averaged 17 points. Against Auburn, he scored 16 points while going 7-for-11 from the field.

Bradley continued to show why he should be considered as one of the best guards in the country, putting 16 points up on the Tigers while shooting 6-for-11 from the field. Against ranked opponents, the senior has averaged 19.8 points, making him a force in elevated competition.

What Alabama does well

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) dribbles against UTSA Roadrunners guard Dorian Hayes (0) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

All season long, the Crimson Tide has been able to pick apart its opponents by making their shots from beyond the 3-point line. Through nine games, Alabama is the third-ranked team in the NCAA in 3-point attempts, fourth in made perimeter shots per game (12.6).

Should Alabama find its shot early on and make its buckets in that range, then Arizona will have a tough time keeping up with it. However, the Wildcats have a front court that will punish opposing teams if they miss their shot.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) looks to pass against three Norfolk State Spartans players during the first half at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is currently ranked 29th in defensive rebounding, largely due to the physicality and experience of Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas. The Wildcats are ranked 23rd overall in rebounds, but Alabama is ranked 17th in that category, so it will be an intriguing matchup to see who comes out on top in terms of boards.

Overall prediction

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball over Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Through Alabama's demanding schedule, its roster has taken a beating and caught the injury bug. Also, the Crimson Tide's interior defense has been exposed, which Arizona can take full advantage of, given its size and ability to score easily from there.

Koa Peat, Krivas and Awaka have all given teams grief with their capability to get to the rim and finish from there. not to mention Ivan Kharchenkov's impressive ability to do so as well. Look for this weekend's game to be a physical one early on, but for Arizona to pull away and come out with a 96-82 victory.

