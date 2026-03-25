3 Arkansas Players Who Could Scare Wildcats in Sweet 16

Arizona is moving on to the Sweet 16 after a hard-fought game versus Utah State. The Wildcats will take on Arkansas tomorrow evening. It will be a battle between two of the nation's top coaches.

The Razorbacks are on a seven-game win streak, including winning the SEC Tournament. They are one of the hottest teams in the country right now. Luckily for the Wildcats, they are battle-tested, being in the Big 12.

The Razorbacks have a very talented roster and are 28-8 for a reason. With that said, let’s take a look at three players who can give the Wildcats trouble in the Sweet 16.

Darius Acuff Jr., Guard

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Let’s start with the obvious. His name is Darius Acuff Jr . He is one of the top scorers in the nation, averaging 23 points per game, which ranks seventh in the country. His recent play has shot him up on NBA draft boards, and some have him being a top-five pick.

Acuff has gone absolutely insane this postseason, as he has scored 30 or more points in three of five games. He has also been very effective, shooting below 45% only once in those games.

Next stop: San Jose 🛫 pic.twitter.com/yYxCjQp8Fn — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 24, 2026

He doesn't just score, though. Acuff averages 6.5 assists a game. He is one of the quickest guards in college basketball, which is why his stats look the way they do. The Wildcats' backcourt will have its hands full trying to stay in front of Acuff.

Meleek Thomas, Guard

Along with Acuff, Meleek Thomas has been a huge key in the Razorbacks’ success this tournament. He is averaging 20 points a game over the last two tournament games.

The 6-foot-5 freshman is also a pest on defense, as he has gathered four steals across the tournament. Thomas is a great combo guard who can play alongside Acuff.

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Thomas can also get hot from deep, which is the last thing the Wildcats want. He shot 42% from beyond the arc on five attempts a night in the regular season. Thomas has the opportunity to shoot the Razorbacks all the way to the Elite Eight if the Wildcats do not hone in on him.

Trevon Brazile, Forward

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Trevon Brazile will be a key factor in this game for multiple reasons. He is a 6-foot-10 forward who can stretch the floor. If he is on the perimeter, then that means either Koa Peat or Motiejus Krivas is outside of the paint, which is not what the Wildcats want.

Brazile shot almost four three-pointers a game this season but has seen an uptick in the NCAA Tournament. He shot seven threes in the opening round of the tournament.

How Sweet it is! pic.twitter.com/TrGS6HzL9U — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

Brazile has the chance to change the game for the Razorbacks, depending on how hot he gets from deep. He will be key in minimizing the impact of Peat and Krivas.