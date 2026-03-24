Arizona Must Slow Arkansas Superstar in Sweet 16

Arizona is in the Sweet 16, and honestly, the Utah State game doesn't matter anymore. When it comes to March Madness, the thing that matters is to survive and advance. Arizona didn’t play perfectly, but they won by double digits and controlled most of the game. That's what good teams do.

Now the focus shifts completely to Arkansas. And this game really comes down to one player: Darius Acuff Jr. If Arizona wins, it will be because they controlled him. If they lose, it will likely be because he took over the game.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Arkansas Is Built Around One Player

Arkansas is a very guard-heavy team, and everything runs through Darius Acuff Jr. He shoots threes, drives to the rim, draws fouls, and creates shots for everyone else. He is the engine of their entire offense.

That actually makes this game very interesting because Arizona is built in a way that can handle a player like that. They have multiple guards they can throw at him and, more importantly, they have size waiting at the rim.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) defends High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Arizona’s strategy honestly shouldn’t be to completely stop him, because that might not be possible. It should be to slow him down and make everyone else beat them.

If Acuff scores 30 but no one else does anything, Arizona probably wins.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Real Key: Keep Arkansas Out of Transition

The biggest danger for Arizona isn’t just Acuff scoring in the half-court. It’s Arkansas getting steals, running transition, and scoring easy baskets. That's when they go on big runs.

If the game is played mostly in the half-court, Arizona has the advantage because of its size and rebounding ability.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Size Could Decide the Game

One thing that really stands out when watching Arkansas is that they are athletic and fast, but they are not very big or strong inside. Arizona is one of the most physical teams in the country and dominates the glass almost every game.

If Arizona wins the rebounding battle big again, as they did against Utah State, they will probably win this game too. Second-chance points and free throws are Arizona’s identity. It might not always look pretty, but it works.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates with forward Koa Peat (10) after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

This Sweet 16 game really comes down to one simple question: Can Arizona slow down Darius Acuff Jr. and dominate the glass? If the answers are yes, Arizona is likely to reach the Elite Eight.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If not, it could be a very long night.