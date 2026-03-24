Arizona Must Slow Arkansas Superstar in Sweet 16
Arizona is in the Sweet 16, and honestly, the Utah State game doesn't matter anymore. When it comes to March Madness, the thing that matters is to survive and advance. Arizona didn’t play perfectly, but they won by double digits and controlled most of the game. That's what good teams do.
Now the focus shifts completely to Arkansas. And this game really comes down to one player: Darius Acuff Jr. If Arizona wins, it will be because they controlled him. If they lose, it will likely be because he took over the game.
Arkansas Is Built Around One Player
Arkansas is a very guard-heavy team, and everything runs through Darius Acuff Jr. He shoots threes, drives to the rim, draws fouls, and creates shots for everyone else. He is the engine of their entire offense.
That actually makes this game very interesting because Arizona is built in a way that can handle a player like that. They have multiple guards they can throw at him and, more importantly, they have size waiting at the rim.
Arizona’s strategy honestly shouldn’t be to completely stop him, because that might not be possible. It should be to slow him down and make everyone else beat them.
If Acuff scores 30 but no one else does anything, Arizona probably wins.
The Real Key: Keep Arkansas Out of Transition
The biggest danger for Arizona isn’t just Acuff scoring in the half-court. It’s Arkansas getting steals, running transition, and scoring easy baskets. That's when they go on big runs.
If the game is played mostly in the half-court, Arizona has the advantage because of its size and rebounding ability.
Arizona’s Size Could Decide the Game
One thing that really stands out when watching Arkansas is that they are athletic and fast, but they are not very big or strong inside. Arizona is one of the most physical teams in the country and dominates the glass almost every game.
If Arizona wins the rebounding battle big again, as they did against Utah State, they will probably win this game too. Second-chance points and free throws are Arizona’s identity. It might not always look pretty, but it works.
Final Thoughts
This Sweet 16 game really comes down to one simple question: Can Arizona slow down Darius Acuff Jr. and dominate the glass? If the answers are yes, Arizona is likely to reach the Elite Eight.
If not, it could be a very long night.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.