Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Electric Win Over Kansas
The Arizona Wildcats battled through a rough second half of football where the offense struggled to get any kind of rhythm going to taking a late lead in the fourth quarter and winning a close 24-20 game, solidifying their chances of playing in a bowl game after the regular season
The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 in Big 12) offense struggled against Kansas' (5-5, 3-4 in Big 12) defensive scheme for much of the second quarter, but Danny Gonzales' squad of physical defenders kept the team in the game by limiting the Jayhawks to minimal points and forcing them to punt.
By the end of the game, all Arizona needed was one more stop on defense and a successful drive on offense to come away with a victory.
Fans of the Wildcats were all over social media talking about the close game, from Noah Fifita's record-tying passing touchdown to Quincy Craig's big run to get the lead back.
First quarter
Both teams failed to go anywhere with their opening drives to start the game. Arizona's drive was a three-and-out while Kansas managed just one first down before being forced to punt.
Arizona gained a ton of momentum on its next drive. The Wildcats traversed 78 yards in eight plays, and Fifita capped it off with a 16-yard passing touchdown to Sam Olson, making it a 7-0 football game seven minutes into the first quarter. It was the first time a tight end caught a passing touchdown since Arizona played Hawaii in Week 1.
The Arizona defense got Kansas off the field quickly yet again, but the offense wasn't able to take advantage. Wildcat punter Sam Lovison's kick was shallow and barely made it to the 46-yard line. Kansas didn't squander the good field position and scored in five plays, making it tied at 7 apiece with 32 seconds remaining in the first. Genesis Smith missed a tackle on a long run to put Kansas close to the end zone.
Second quarter
The Wildcats found themselves backed up at their own 14 following a cut block penalty on Ka'ena Decambra, and they could never recover from there. Another punt was forced and Kansas once again turned it into points. Daniels completed a 24-yard pass to Emmanuel Henderson Jr, putting the Jayhawks in the lead 14-7 with 11:17 to go in the half.
Fifita was sacked twice to end Arizona's answering drive and was forced to punt for the fourth time in the half, which matched the most times Arizona had to punt in a single game this season.
Kansas got just past midfield on the next drive before settling for a 46-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good, making it a 17-7 game with four minutes remaining in the half. The Wildcats gave up 17 unanswered points.
The Wildcats found themselves at the Kansas 25 when Fifita's pass was intercepted, but a holding penalty on the defense nullified it, making it the second consecutive game that a costly pick was wiped off due to a foul.
Fifita took advantage of the second chance and turned it into points. He found Quincy Craig on a short pass, and the Portland State transfer did the rest of the work, shortening Arizona's deficit to 17-14 with 23 seconds remaining.
The score was Fifita's 67th of his career tying him with Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama for the most all-time touchdowns by a quarterback in the program's history.
Third quarter
The Arizona defense stepped up in a big way to start the second half, forcing a Kansas three-and-out. Ismail Mahdi ran the ball 38 yards on the first play of the drive, giving the offense a huge boost of energy. The Wildcats got to the Kansas 23 before having to settle for a field goal. The 41-yard kick was good, and the game was tied at 17 apiece.
Kansas' next drive started at the Arizona 35, and it made it to the 34 before its drive stalled out. Laith Marjan nailed the 50-yard field goal to put the Jayhawks back in the lead at 20-17.
Fourth quarter
The Jayhawks attempted to get the Arizona defense to jump offsides on a fourth and five at the Wildcats' 40, but they refused to budge. Kansas punted and Arizona got the ball back at their own 20 following a touchback.
The Kansas defense gave the offense of Arizona grief on the last two drives and forced them to punt. Kansas then went on a long, methodical drive that started at the Jayhawks' 22 and ended at the Arizona 18 with 2:43 left in the game. Kansas opted to attempt a field goal, which was missed. It was Marjan's first miss of the season.
The missed field goal gave Arizona some extra life, and it did not let it go to waste. With just over two minutes remaining, the Wildcats marched down the field and got to the Jayhawks' 24-yard line. Craig ran the ball up the middle, soaring past Kansas defenders to take the 24-20 lead with 39 seconds left in the game. It was Craig's third carry of the game.
Kansas attempted a few long passes to score a touchdown, but the Arizona defense stood tall and kept the Jayhawks out of the end zone, solidifying the win.
