Three Players Arizona Needs to Watch For on Baylor's Offense
A big upset on the road this past Saturday has Arizona flying high as the Wildcats return to Tucson for one final game at home. Arizona's 30-24 victory over Cincinnati raised some eyebrows around the country.
Suddenly, a team that was just 4-8 a season ago has a reasonable chance to flip the script and finish 9-3 this year.
The next obstacle is Baylor, led by another big arm quarterback, whom the Bears try to take advantage of every step of the way. Baylor is 5-5 this season, so a win over the Wildcats would grant bowl eligibility. So, there is some added motivation this week.
Arizona's defense got off to a slow start against the Bearcats, but finished strong and didn't allow Brendan Sorsby to take shots downfield. That will be key again this week against a Baylor offense scoring 33.2 points per game and gaining 464.9 yards per game.
Danny Gonzales has rearranged and strengthened the Wildcats' defense overnight. They held down a powerful offense last week on the road, and this week will feature an offense that might be even better than Cincinnati's. Baylor ran a staggering 91 offensive plays a week ago. Here are a few players to keep an eye on for the Bears.
QB Sawyer Robertson
Arizona's staff had heaps of praise for Sorsby in advance of Saturday's road trip to Ohio, praising his efficiency and ability to protect the football. This week, those traits don't quite align with Robertson, but he still might be the best quarterback on the schedule.
Robertson leads the country with 3,219 passing yards and is second with 29 touchdown passes. He's thrown nine interceptions and only completes 61.1% of his passes, but the big-play ability is what creates concern.
The battle between Robertson and Noah Fifita feels like an old-school Big 12 bout with big-play quarterbacks and high-powered offenses that will put enough points on the board to qualify for a wild game.
The difference here is Arizona's defense. The Wildcats rank eighth nationally, averaging two turnovers per game. Given how aggressive Robertson and the Bears are, there should be ample opportunities for takeaways.
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Robertson is a bit of a statue in the pocket. He's been sacked 18 times this season, so there is a chance Arizona could go after him. However, he's got great arm strength and accuracy to make defenses pay when blitzing.
It's a tough tightrope to walk. Robertson can be pressured and make mistakes, but if the rush doesn't get home, it's way easier for him to pick defenses apart.
Robertson had a career-high 58 pass attempts last week in a loss to Utah. He still threw for 430 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. This will be a week where Arizona will be given opportunities for takeaways and chaos, but the Wildcats miss, Baylor can make them pay.
TE Michael Trigg
Robertson's top receiving targets are physical specimens. Trigg, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior, has great hands and the ability to move in space. He's much more of a pass-catcher than a blocker from his tight end spot, but he's been very reliable.
Trigg has 43 catches for 649 yards and six touchdowns this season. He's made highlight snags across the field and will be a challenge for Arizona to cover in single coverage.
He's a mismatch for linebackers because of his speed and a problem for a safety due to his size and catch radius.
The senior tight end has slowed down recently, only making three catches for 42 yards against the Utes. Arizona has not been hurt by tight ends in the passing game much this season, but Trigg's ability to stretch the field from the line of scrimmage is a brand new challenge.
The Bears won't run behind him often, as he isn't the best blocker. His pads can stay high and he has trouble moving people off their spot.
That's good news for Arizona's edge rushers, Chase Kennedy and Riley Wilson, both of whom have enough power to move Trigg and make stops against the run in the alleyways.
WR Josh Cameron
Speed is the theme for the Bears because Cameron brings more of it. The senior wideout had his best game of the season last time out, recording 13 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Utah.
Cameron leads the Bears' passing attack with 60 catches, 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also used as a punter returner, where he achieved All-Big 12 Honorable Mention status last season.
Arizona plays a good amount of man coverage, which has been tough for Cameron to separate from at times this season. He has a good release package to beat the press and has a great natural feel for space against zone coverage.
Cameron doesn't have breakaway speed, but he is fast enough to be a problem after the catch. He's also very strong at the catch point and not afraid of contact.
Arizona's secondary, in particular, is aggressive and turnover-minded, meaning the Wildcats will gamble on the deep ball from Robertson as they did against Sorsby. However, the secondary has also missed plenty of tackles this season, and Cameron has the build to power through defenders.
