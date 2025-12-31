Three Key Players Arizona Must Prepare For vs Utah

Entering conference play with momentum and a strong record, Utah boasts several statistical leaders who can create matchup problems and change the course of a game. Here are the top three players Arizona must be ready to contain.

1. Terrence Brown — Utah’s Scoring and Playmaking Engine

Terrance Brown, of FDU, looks for a way around Elijah Perkins, of Saint Peter's University, Wednesday, November 15, 2023. | Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the forefront of Utah’s statistical leaders is Terrence Brown, who has been the focal point of the Utes’ offense all season. Brown leads the team in scoring, averaging approximately 21.5 points per game, a mark that puts him among the more prolific scorers in the conference.

His contributions go beyond putting the ball in the basket; Brown also leads Utah in assists (around 3.9 per game) and steals (about 1.8 per game), showing his dual threat as both scorer and facilitator.

Brown’s ability to score efficiently from multiple spots on the floor, combined with his rebounding instincts, makes him a constant presence both with the ball in his hands and in transition. His consistent production means opposing defenses cannot afford to ignore him, and Arizona’s scouts will be well aware of the need to disrupt his rhythm early.

2. Don McHenry — Sharpshooting and Offensive Versatility

Dec 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3) prepares to shoot a three-point basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Next up is Don McHenry, Utah’s high-output scorer from the perimeter. McHenry’s three-point shooting has been a huge part of Utah’s offense, with shooting splits that are strong by any standard. Averaging about 18.3 points per game through the early part of the season, he stretches defenses and forces opponents to respect his shooting range.

McHenry’s high efficiency from beyond the arc, frequently shooting above 40 percent from downtown, creates spacing that allows his teammates to attack closeouts or drive into the paint. For Arizona, closing out on McHenry without conceding dribble penetration will be a key defensive challenge, especially since his scoring influences game flow and helps Utah maintain offensive balance.

3. Keanu Dawes — Rebounding and Inside Presence

Dec 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) guards Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Rounding out Utah’s top trio is Keanu Dawes, who anchors the Utes’ frontcourt with strong rebounding and efficient scoring inside. Averaging around 9.3 rebounds per game this season, Dawes consistently battles on the glass both offensively and defensively, giving Utah extra possessions and limiting second-chance opportunities for opponents.

While Dawes isn’t Utah’s leading scorer, his ability to convert high-percentage shots close to the rim and secure boards makes him a vital component of the Utes’ inside game. In a conference matchup where rebounding and physical play often decide close games, Dawes’ presence will be one of the key factors Arizona must address.

