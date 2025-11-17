Three Offensive Standouts in Arizona’s Upset of Cincinnati
The Arizona Wildcats are now 7-3 after upsetting the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium this past Saturday, propelling them to a 4-3 record in the Big 12 and further solidifying their bid for a bowl game.
In the first half, the Wildcats compiled 194 total yards and scored 10 points. In the second half, the Wildcats recorded 281 yards and scored 20 points.
The capitalistic offense also took advantage of two turnovers created by the defense and scored a touchdown and a field goal by the end of the first half.
- "We talk about it all the time, our commitment to building the best team in the Big 12, the best team," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "That's how we're going to have to do it at Arizona. I think you saw that today."
- "This is a team that plays for each other, a team that shows up for each other every day. Practice, meetings, wait room. It's so special. You also see a team that is all about red line and effort and execution, and accountability. At this time of the year, it's all about execution, and I felt like our guys executed when we had to."
The Wildcats' rushing attack struggled to get into rhythm, totaling only 59 yards in the first half. By the end of the game, Arizona finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing the group's ability to adjust and bounce back.
The offense played at a high pace and pulled through to upset the Bearcats, largely thanks to these three players.
Noah Fifita-23-for-31, 294 yards, 1 touchdown
The junior quarterback has made history against Cincinnati by becoming Arizona's all-time leader in passing touchdowns, passing Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama with 68.
Fifita made all the tough throws to keep drives going. A 30-yard pass to Chris Hunter along the sideline that was perfectly placed gave the Wildcats a big first down. Fifita also dispersed the ball to nine different receivers, showing his elite-level ability to scan the field and find the open man.
Although he had yet another impressive game, upset Cincinnati on the road and became Arizona's all-time touchdown leader, he still remained humble.
"I'm grateful, I really am," Fifita said. "It's a tremendous honor and I give all glory and praise to God, for we came to Cincinnati to get a win. That's what we did. So, we're going home as a team victory."
Kris Hutson-8 receptions, 123 yards, 33 YAC
Hutson became Fifita's favorite target throughout the game, eclipsing his season high in yards and being just one reception short of matching his season high in catches.
The talented senior has been a consistent target for eight out of 10 games that he played in and has displayed the speed and agility that Arizona signed him for.
With just two games remaining, Hutson will look to build off of his impressive performance and continue to be a dangerous weapon on the offense.
Kedrick Reescano-13 carries, 94 yards, 1 touchdown
The physical, hard-hitting Reescano was a big part of why the rushing attack got back on track in the second half.
Down by three points with five minutes left in the third quarter, the 6-foot-0, 213-pound junior carried the ball up the middle and took it 50 yards to the end zone, putting the Wildcats in the lead and energizing the offense.
Reescano has been one of the most consistent players in the offense. In the seven games he has played in, he scored in five of them.
