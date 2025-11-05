Three Players To Watch In Arizona Women's Basketball Season Opener
College basketball season is officially back with the Arizona women's team kicking off its season on Thursday at McKale Center against UC Riverside.
It is the start of a new era under coach Becky Burke. After falling to West Texas A&M in their first exhibition game, the Wildcats bounced back a week later with a 59-43 win over Cal State LA.
Here are a few players to watch in Arizona's season opener on Thursday.
G Mickayla Perdue
Mickayla Perdue transferred to Arizona from Cleveland State. The grad student was named the Horizon League Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Horizon League honors last season.
She led the Horizon League in scoring at 20 points per game and set a Cleveland State single-season scoring record with 663 total points.
She scored at least 20 points in 16 different games and led the Horizon League with 83 shots made from deep. The year prior, Perdue was named the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the All-Horizon League First Team.
When Arizona is in a close game late, Perdue is likely the player who will have the ball in her hands and take the big shot. She possesses an overall game style that allows her to get to the rim and shoot from deep when necessary.
G Sumayah Sugapong
Sumayah Sugapong transferred to Arizona from UC San Diego. She was named First Team All-Big West and the Big West Championship Most Outstanding Player. Sugapong averaged 15.0 points per game and 3.7 assists per game, while starting all 38 games.
The transfer scored a career-high 29 points against Cal Poly, dropping at least 20 points in eight different games. She helped lead UC San Diego to a Big West Conference Championship and its first appearance in the NCAA tournament in program history.
Two years ago, Sugapong was named the Big West Freshman of the Year. She figures to be an immediate playmaker and scorer for a completely new Arizona team.
C Achol Magot
It will be a homecoming for Achol Magot, who is from Tucson and attended Salpointe Catholic High School.
The 6-foot-7 center originally committed to Texas Tech, but appeared in just nine games across two seasons. She became one of many new transfers to the program this year under Burke.
