Arizona Volleyball’s Flawless Record to Be Tested at Husky Invitational
Arizona is off to a strong start to the season winning each of its first six matches.
The Wildcats most recently swept UC San Diego to close out a full sweep of the Boise State Tournament, with other wins over Oregon State and Boise State.
Senior Jordan Wilson was named the MVP of the Boise State Classic, while senior Ana Heath and sophomore Avery Scoggins were both named to the all-tournament team.
Arizona will now head to the Husky Invitational this weekend, where the Wildcats will face Washington and San Diego.
Washington is 2-2 to start the season and is coming off back-to-back wins over Northern Iowa and Stony Brook. This will be the first home match for the Huskies this season. The former Pac-12 foes last faced off two years ago when the Huskies defeated Arizona 3-1.
San Diego is also 3-3 to start its season this year. After starting the season with three straight wins, they enter this weekend having lost three straight matches with a 1-1 record on the road. They have most recently lost all three matches in the Trojan Invitational against No. 13 Creighton, No. 22 USC and UC Santa Barbara.
The Wildcats have four more matches overall before entering Big 12 conference play. After this weekend, they'll close out non-conference play with matches against UTEP at home and on the road against Nebraska.
Wilson leads the team so far with 89 kills. Sophomore Carlie Cisneros follows to start the season with 67 kills, while Heath and sophomore Adrianna Bridges have both chipped in 39 kills to start the year through six matches.
Dating back to last season, Arizona has won 17 straight matches after winning 11 straight to close last season, including winning the NIVC to finish last year.
The Wildcats are one of four teams in the conference that have started the season with six straight wins and one of five games that remain undefeated in the conference. Arizona opens up conference play against Kansas State, which is also currently undefeated, as well as Kansas, who currently rank dead last in the conference with just three wins and four losses to start the season.
