5 Things Arizona Fans Need To Know About Purdue

For the first time since 2015, the No. 1-seeded (West Region) Arizona Wildcats are back in the Elite Eight after routing the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in San Jose this past Thursday, taking an early lead and not letting go of it to cruise towards a 109-88 victory.

The Wildcats made a bit of history en route to the statement-making win, as six players scored in double figures. That many players scoring at least 10 points was the first time Arizona had done so since 1997. The same number of players scoring at least 14 points was the first time a team had done that ever in the NCAA National Tournament.

Elite 8 matchup is set. pic.twitter.com/lmimhvKJvG — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 27, 2026

With the latest record being broken along with a dominating win, Arizona now carries a ton of momentum into its latest game against No. 2 Purdue. Before the two teams go to battle this Saturday at 5:40 p.m. (MST), let's take a look at five things fans should know about them.

Purdue's Tournament History

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is defended by North Carolina State forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) during the Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6, 2024. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermakers have made it to the NCAA Tournament 32 times in their rich history of college hoops and even have a recent Final Four appearance under their belt. Purdue reached the semifinal game in 2024, beating North Carolina State to reach the championship before falling to UConn.

Overall, Purdue boasts a 50-36 record in NCAA Tournament games. made it to 15 Sweet 16s, made seven Elite Eights, and three Final Fours. The Boilermakers have just one National Championship victory, which came in 1932.

Matt Painter a Stellar Head Coach

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter reacts during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Painter has become one of the NCAA's most notable head coaches during his 20 seasons with Purdue, helping his team reach six Sweet 16s in the last eight seasons and eight consecutive top-4 seeds.

Since he was hired in April of 2005, Painter has posted a 501-223 record with the Boilermakers, solidifying himself as one of the better coaches in the Big 10 conference. He needs just 11 more wins to tie the great Gene Keady for the most wins in Boilermaker history. Eight of Purdue's best seasons have come under Painter, and he has five Big 10 Coach of the Year honors.

Purdue's Big 10 Conference Wrap-Up

Purdue center Oscar Cluff (45) goes to the basket against Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the first half of Big Ten Tournament final at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue had yet another finish to their season, posting a 24-7 regular season record and finishing sixth in the Big 10. The Boilermakers then upset Michigan to win the Big Ten Tournament before being placed as the 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue has also won six games this season over ranked opponents, including non-conference games. The Boilermakers beat Nebraska twice, UCLA, and Michigan before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue's Offense is One To Be Feared

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) attempts a three point basket as Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Purdue has gotten to the spot it is in now not by accident, but by having an effective offense that outscores and overwhelms its opponents. Purdue is the 10th-best team when it comes to field goal percentage and the 11th-best in effective field goal percentage.

The Boilermakers, while it is not the main component of their offensive attack is ranked 12th in 3-point percentage and 1st in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom . Purdue does not shoot many threes but relies on its size and strength to score easy buckets in the midrange and paint.

Braden Smith Player to Watch Against Arizona

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) drives past Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) on Thursday, March 26, 2026, during a Sweet 16 game at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior guard Jaden Bradley has faced many top-level guards this season, and that will be the case when he meets Braden Smith on the court. Smith is a true floor general, and finding open players has not been a problem. In 38 games played, Smith has led in assists for 36 of them and averages 8.9 per game.

Arizona will need to play airtight defense and keep Purdue's players locked down to avoid Smith having another impressive game.