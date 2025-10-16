Arizona Baseball’s Complete 2026 Schedule Is Official
The 2026 Arizona baseball schedule was released earlier this week. The Wildcats won the conference championship last year in their first year in the Big 12 before eventually advancing to the College World Series for the 19th time in program history.
The Wildcats lost a number of key contributors to the MLB Draft, but also return several hitters and pitchers from last year's team that made it to Omaha, including pitchers Owen Kramkowski, Smith Bailey, and Tony Pluta, as well as hitters Andrew Cain and Maddox Mihalakis.
Here is a look at the schedule that was released for Arizona this season.
2026 Schedule
The Wildcats' schedule this season includes 25 games against 11 teams that reached the postseason in the NCAA Tournament last year.
Similar to last year, Arizona will open the season playing three games in a tournament. The difference being that last year it was at Globe Life Field in Texas. The Wildcats will open this year in the 2026 College Baseball Series in Arizona at Surprise Stadium. It is also hosting the 2026 Big 12 Baseball Championship in May.
The Wildcats are slated to take on former Pac-12 foes Stanford and Oregon State to open the tournament before taking on Michigan from February 13-15.
Arizona will return to Tucson for its home opener two days later against Nebraska Omaha on February 17 in a midweek game. The Wildcats will host UConn in a four-game series later that week from February 20-23 with the series starting on Friday and ending on Monday.
The Wildcats will later head back on the road to compete in a second tournament in non-conference play. They will head to Las Vegas to participate in the 2026 Las Vegas Classic at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
That weekend from February 27 into the first day of March, Arizona will take on Oregon, Vanderbilt and UC Irvine.
The Wildcats close out non-conference play with a midweek game hosting Grand Canyon, a three-game series hosting Fresno State and another midweek game against Arizona State.
Arizona is set to open Big 12 conference play on the road in Salt Lake City with a three-game series at Utah the weekend of March 13-15.
The Wildcats will also take on UCF (March 27-29), TCU (April 10-12), Kansas (May 1-3) and Oklahoma State (May 14-16) on the road in conference play. The series against the Cowboys is the final one of the regular season.
Arizona opens up conference play at home against Texas Tech from March 20-22.
In total, the Wildcats will also host Arizona State (April 2-4), Kansas State (April 17-19), BYU (April 23-25) and Houston (May 8-10) in series at home at Hi Corbett Field during conference play.
Mixed in between these series throughout conference play include a handful of midweek games. These are set to come at home against New Mexico (March 17), Grand Canyon (March 24), West Virginia (March 31), and New Mexico State (April 8, May 6).
The Wildcats will also play a pair of midweek road games against Arizona State on April 13 and Grand Canyon on April 28.
The 29 home games Arizona will be hosting, as well as all conference road games, are set to be broadcast on ESPN+ this season.
After the conclusion of the regular season, Arizona will enter the Big 12 Baseball Championship as the defending champions in May at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Arizona.
The full field for the 2026 NCAA Tournament will be announced on Selection Monday, May 25. The 2026 NCAA Tournament will begin with Regionals from May 29 through June 1. It will continue with Super Regionals on June 5-8 and conclude at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 12–22.
