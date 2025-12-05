Report: Twins Don’t Plan to Trade Byron Buxton, Other Stars This Offseason
After trading away a good chunk of their roster at the 2025 trade deadline, the Twins reportedly won’t continue tearing down their roster this offseason.
In light of trade rumors, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reported Friday that Minnesota does “not anticipate” trading outfielder Byron Buxton or starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo López this offseason. The plan, according to Hayes, is for the Twins to build around those stars and compete next season.
Buxton, coming off a career year and his second All-Star appearance, will make $15.1 million per season over the final three years remaining on his contract. In 126 games last season, Buxton batted .264/.327/.551 with a career-high 35 homers and 83 RBIs.
Ryan has two seasons of team control left on his deal and is a candidate for an extension over the next year. Also an All-Star in 2025, Ryan logged a 13–10 record and 3.42 ERA in a career-high 171 innings last season. The 29-year-old would arguably be the Twins’ biggest trade chip if they did decide to continue rebuilding the roster.
López will make $21.8 million over the next two seasons as the Twins’ highest-paid player. He’s coming off an injury-ravaged season in 2025 where he was limited to 14 starts. It was the first time Lopez failed to throw over 100 innings in a full season since his rookie year with Miami in 2018.
The Twins were one of the biggest disappointments in baseball last season. Expected to contend for an AL Central title, Minnesota fell behind the Guardians and Tigers early in the season and never recovered.
At the trade deadline, Minnesota dealt away eight players, including shortstop Carlos Correa and right-handed pitcher Louis Varland, who went on to break MLB’s all-time record for most postseason appearances in the Blue Jays’ run to the World Series.