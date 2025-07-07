Arizona's Tommy Lloyd and Koa Peat Bring Home the Gold
Arizona basketball has had a busy off season with players leaving for the NBA Draft, players out of college eligibility and a small group of others that have entered the transfer portal and found new homes in this crazy era of NIL.
Even with the losses, Arizona is going to be a highly ranked team with a handful of key returning players and with the Wildcats and head coach Tommy Lloyd welcoming in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class that features three 5-star recruits in Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode. In total the class has seven players with three international prospects.
But the off season hasn’t been just about getting players and developing for Arizona. Lloyd and Peat have been with the U19 Team USA competing in the FIBA World Cup.
With Lloyd as the head coach and Peat getting reps against top talent across the globe, the duo are helping grow the Arizona brand not only in the eyes of players in the USA but across the world.
Sunday the United States faced off against Germany as the two top international U19 teams in the world. USA was able to run away with an impressive 109-76 win securing another gold medal.
Throughout the tournament, the US won by an average of 39 points going a perfect 7-0 on the way to the gold medal.
With the win Peat became the most decorated player in Men’s Junior National Team history becoming the only player to win FOUR gold medals.
Peat will be coming to Arizona as one of the winningest high school players in the recruiting class as he has racked up four state titles, four gold medals, three Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year awards while being named a McDonal’s All-American.
Not only was it a great opportunity for Peat and Lloyd in terms of their careers but also for recruiting international players.
Under Lloyd, Arizona has been one of thee top programs when it comes to recruiting international players. So, getting a chance to see high-level talent across the world up close and personal gives him an advantage over other coaches that weren’t on his staff.
Arizona will open its season up against the defending national champs in the Florida Gators on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas as part of a tough non-conference schedule for the Wildcats.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Koa Peat and Tommy Lloyd winning a gold medal and what it means for the Arizona program. To do so, just click on the link.