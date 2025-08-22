Fall Training Camp Day 18: Brent Brennan
Just eight days remain until the Arizona Wildcats take the field against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on August 30 at 7:30 p.m.
The night was perfect, the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center was electric. Arizona seems highly motivated to get the season started.
Head coach Brent Brennan hit the podium after the practice and answered questions about practice, his players and his opponent next week.
Here is what he had to say.
What impressed Brennan through fall camp
"I think, you know, I think you know, by design, we just had an incredibly physical football, you know, training camp. And you know that part of it, I love how the players have embraced it. I think the coaching staff is obviously leaning into that space a lot... I think the players have done a great job with it, pushing through the little nicks and the bumps and bruises and still showing up and practicing their tails off every day. I think that's something that guys have a clear understanding of how we want to play and what Red Line is and what that needs to look like. I think we're making great progress there. "
Comfort level of the players on the offense through fall camp
"I think we have a pretty good feel for it. I think that some of that stuff is hard because you don't know until you play, right until you're out there with an opponent on the field and fans in the stands, and kind of the stress and the pressure that those things create. But I think the players, I think Noah, has been playing at a high level all of training camp. He has really good command of the scheme. I think, I think there's, like, little details that we're still tinkering and fine tuning over the next couple of practices. But I think, you know, the other part of that is, like, as we get into a game plan, instead of the entire offense being in right, that gets streamlined."
The wide receiver room
Bobby Wade's an outstanding football coach, and those guys have really embraced because it's a big group, and there's a lot of talent in that group, and I think Bobby's done a great job of managing that and making them all continue to dive into the work, continue to compete that that's the goal, is to have super high level competition at every position on our team, so that every day in practice, it is a pressure cooker, and they have to feel that. And if they run the wrong route, or they drop a pass, or someone else is coming in, and not someone else, that guy plays better, he might take her spot, you know what I mean. So I think the competition has been great there.
The kicker competition
I think Mike (Michael Salgado-Medina) was a little bit ahead right now. He obviously, at the end of practice, he had a big time kick in there to finish off a two-minute drive, which was great. It was great to see him run out there and pound it, you know, through the uprights. So I'm excited. That's been fun. I think Tyler's done a great job all the training camp. He's been a lot of fun to watch those two compete. And I think, you know, like, we'll see how that goes."
Excitement for Saturday and benefits of the opponent playing first
"I'm excited about Saturday, because I think Saturday, you know, we'll be able to do some work about some of the situational stuff and mechanical stuff that's just hard to do without officials here every day, and that part of it, I think, you know, getting a chance to see them play, are they going to be the same? Are going to do the same thing on third down? Or they can do the same thing? What is Stanford doing? What Stanford does? Does that help us or not? Sometimes you have an opponent and they line up in 13 personnel the whole game, and you're like, over an 11 or 10 or 12 personnel team doesn't help, you know, so like, depending on how that can help us."
