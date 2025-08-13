Fall Training Camp Day 11: Brett Arce
The Arizona Wildcat football team is nearly two weeks into fall camp as it prepares for its first game of the 2025-26 season against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at home o August 30.
Safeties coach Brett Arce is in his third year with Arizona and has an experienced duo in Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson to lead the way for the secondary.
Other players who have impressed in the back include Jack Luttrell, who is expected to fulfill a bigger role this year and Gavin Hunter.
Here are Arce's thoughts on Tuesday's practice.
The defensive backs' success against the offense in camp
" They're comfortable with one another. So disguising, showing Noah different looks, you know, changing up the picture. I think Noah's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. And having a veteran group, those guys know what quarterbacks are looking for and how to try and manipulate them. And we talk about it, it's a game within the game, it's trying to change up his reads, or give him a look pre-snap, change it post-snap, to make it difficult on those guys. They're so comfortable with each other, and in this defense, now, after the spring that they're able to do that."
Recruiting out of Texas
"That was a big-time focus for us, especially moving in the Big 12, is establishing that footprint. Because we've been so heavy west coast in the Pac 12, and we did a good job. And I think we found the right guys. In my opinion, I think you're seeing some good stuff. I mean, we've talked about Coleman (Patmon), think Swayde's (Griffin) having a great camp and Kason (Brown), I think he's got the best football ahead of him. He's got two really good guys ahead of him in Jack (Luttrell) and Genesis (Smith) to learn from. I think as he continues to get stronger, put some more weight on and really develop maturity-wise, I think he's gonna be a really good player."
Dalton Johnson's growth from last year
"I think Dalton's as good as it gets. I think he's probably the best tackler on the team, in my opinion, if not the best; he's one of the best. He's always hunting the ball, as you've seen in years past. He finds a way to get it out, punch outs, rake outs. He's physical, and he's really grown his game outside of that, in the coverage aspect. "
What stands out about Genesis Smith and his excelling at multiple positions
"His leadership ability. He's been the young one in the group. He's always been a great athlete and a good player, but he's really emerged as a vocal leader, emotional leader, of not only the defensive back group, but I think of this team, and he's really taking that challenge on."
"It's super impressive. To be able to learn the whole defense and play it at a high level like he does. I mean, that's a luxury. Obviously, you don't want to get in those situations, but we're always trying to prepare and put guys in different positions. And he's naturally a great middle of field safety, like that's that's his strong point, in my opinion, that's his best, his greatest gift."
Jack Luttrell's progression from last year
"He's going to be counted on to do more than just be a middle safety. He was just a middle safety last year. Play some different roles to bring that physicality every day. He's a he's another one kind of like Genesis. He's got some range in the post and really good that's his strong point as well. And to continue to grow his game, he's gotten stronger in the off-season, which will help, but that physicality in the box, we're going to need that from him."
Be sure to click the link to find more stories on our site.