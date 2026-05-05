Wildcats Built To Win Because of Key Trait

There’s something kind of rare about this Arizona team going into next season; they don’t really have a “bad” outcome. Even if things don’t break perfectly, this team still feels like a lock to be really good. And honestly, that starts with one thing: their frontcourt. When you have a dominant big man who can control the paint on both ends, you already have a strong foundation. That alone gives Arizona a high floor.

A lot of teams lose key players and fall off completely, but Arizona isn’t built like that. They still have size, they still rebound, and they still play efficient basketball. That’s just how they’re coached. Even if the roster isn’t fully complete yet, the identity is already there, and that matters more than people think.

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) looks to block Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Motiejus Krivas Effect

Let’s be real, everything revolves around Motiejus Krivas. He’s the type of player who can carry a team to wins just by being consistent. Defense, rebounding, finishing inside, he gives you all of it. When you have a player like that, you’re never going to be bad.

That’s why it almost doesn’t matter who fills in around him. Arizona could plug in different pieces, and as long as Krivas is anchoring things, they’re still competing at a high level. That’s what separates good teams from great ones: they have a guy who guarantees production every night.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Big Question: Ceiling vs. Floor

Here’s where things get interesting. Arizona being a top-10 team feels very realistic. But being a true national title contender, that depends on what happens next.

If everything stays the same, this team is still really good, but maybe not elite. They might win a lot of games, maybe even make a deep tournament run, but they won’t feel unbeatable. The difference between “top 10” and “championship favorite” is small, but it matters.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This is where the roster decisions come in. If Arizona adds the right pieces or gets key players back, they suddenly become scary. Not just good, but dominant.

It’s not even about adding superstars. It’s about fit. A player who can stretch the floor, someone who adds depth, or even just a reliable scorer, can completely change how this team plays. Basketball at this level is about balance, and Arizona is really close to having it.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, Arizona is in a great spot. Their worst-case scenario is still being one of the best teams in the country, which says a lot. But if a few things go their way, this team could be way more than that. Right now, they’re safe. But with the right moves, they could be dangerous.