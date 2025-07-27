Arizona's Carter Bryant Showed Out in the NBA Summer League
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there were seven former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
After going in the first round of the NBA Draft, Bryant had a successful summer league season on the defensive side of the court. He was able to cause havoc with his block shot ability and on ball defense.
One of the games, Bryant faced off against the No. 1 overall pick in Cooper Flagg and gave him issues when going up against each other. When he was guarding him, Flagg scored just eight points while going 3 of 12 from the field and was forced into two turnovers.
“He’s an incredible player and a really good person as well," Flagg said during postgame interviews.“He plays really good defense, he didn’t look tired at all. I was definitely feeling a bit gassed.”
On the offensive side of the court, Bryant had his issues and was inconsistent not only from the field but the 3-point line as well. His offensive game had a hard time getting going but the energy he brought kept him on the court and could earn him a spot on the opening day roster.
With Bryant going to the San Antonio Spurs, he became the second Wildcats to be drafted by the organization in the first round since the 1989 draft when UA great Sean Elliott was taken with the No. 3 overall pick.
Although the offensive side was a struggle, Bryant was a solid offensive player for Arizona even though he didn’t start and averaged 6.5 PPG. Still, he shot 46% from the field and an impressive 37% from the 3-point line.
