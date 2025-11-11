Detailing No. 5 Arizona's Game Against NAU
After pulling off the upset over then-No. 3 Florida (1-1) to open the college basketball season Monday in Las Vegas, No. 5 Arizona (2-0) was back in action on Friday night as the Wildcats faced off against Utah Tech in their home opening game.
The opponent drop off from Florida was massive and the Wildcats looked sluggish throughout parts of the game against the Trailblazers. However, Arizona took care of business walking away with a 93-67 win over Utah Tech.
Coming into the game, the Wildcats were (-33.5) point favorites but at the half it was only a 44-37 game with the Trailblazers being able to get to the line and knock down a few 3-point buckets.
As a team, Arizona shot 53% from the field but turned the ball over eight times, which led to 15 points on the other end for Utah Tech. The sloppy play from the Wildcats really kept the Trailblazers in the game during the first half.
However, Arizona was able to clean things up in the second half and turned the ball over only three times and finished the game with three turnovers.
Once again, the calming force for Arizona was point guard Jaden Braldey, who didn’t have a great scoring game with eight points but racked up six assists to just one turnover. Bradley was able to get the offense under control and back on track after a sloppy first half.
In the paint, Arizona was able to use its size to cause issues for Utah Tech as forward Tobe Awaka went for his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 18 rebounds. Awaka managed to go 5 of 10 from the field and get to the line four times.
Now, With two games under their belt, the Wildcats will be getting ready to go up against NAU in the second home game of the season before Arizona heads to LA for a showdown against rival No. 15 UCLA (2-0).
To get you ready for the game, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have put together how you can watch the game as the Wildcats take on NAU.
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (2-0) vs. NAU (1-1)
- Time: 7 p.m. (MST)
- Location: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: ESPN+
- Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM: 198
- Odds: N/A
One player that will be looking to have a bounce back game against NAU will be center Motiejus Krivas, who struggled against Utah Tech with his six points, four rebounds and two assists. Krivas fouled out of the game and only played 17 minutes and hasn’t scored in double-digits in two games this season.
Meanwhile, Brayden Burries had a solid performance with his 18 points but struggled from the field going 7 of 16 but showed improvements from the first game against Florida.
