Fall Training Camp Day 10: Josh Oglesby
Day 10 of Arizona fall training camp saw a number of different combinations at the offensive line as the Arizona Wildcats are still finding the right group prior to the first game on August 30.
The tackle position, especially, had its fair share of potential starters as Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai draws closer to being ready for action after an injury in the middle of the 2024 season ended his season.
Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby was on the stand today and fielded questions regarding his unit. Here are his thoughts.
Ka'ena Decambra's development at center and improvement with snapping the ball
"The cool thing is really seeing him take control of the group and getting everybody on the same page. Not just on the field, but meeting room-wise, this summer, organizing different meetings, things like that. It's really been good to see him take the reins and take control of the group."
"Really, the guys just working hard. The addition of Josh Baker has really been huge for our centers. You know, anytime you know, you can have a guy that has such a unique skill set in that way, because the position is fairly different from, say, you know, the guard or the tackle position."
Oglesby's theory on Offensive linemen playing multiple positions
"My theory on that, and I don't mean to sound crass or anything, but you know, I'm gonna play the best five, however that shakes out. And you know, I tell our guys all the time that you don't want to pigeonhole yourself as to saying I'm only the left guard or I'm only the right tackle, because at the end of the day, the best five are going to play the best five. They give us a chance to win."
Texas Tech transfer Ty Buchanan's role on the line
"Ty's been awesome. And really, all of those transfer guys have, because they all come with a wealth of in-game experience. I think all of you know that there's no substitution for in-game reps. You know, practice is great, and you can learn a lot from it. But once you're actually in there and truly thrown into it, it's just different, the growth that comes from it, the knowledge that comes from it.Once you've been in there, there's not many new things that pop up. It's not your first time seeing this or seeing that. So there's a little bit easier recall for how to attack certain things when it comes to pressure patterns or twist games or things like that. "
What must be addressed going into next week
"I think there's always a growth period for the position, as well as a group that has so many faces, as well as a group that's, you know, potentially not still complete yet, with some guys that are still on the shelf and working to get back. I think it's probably similar across the country. But, you know, I think every group wants to improve pass protection. I think we're doing some good things in the run game, dealing with what they're seeing every day and the communication that's going on up there. But I think obviously everybody wants to protect the passer better."
Where Rhino fits when he is healthy
"I see him as an offensive tackle. But the beauty of Rhino is that he can play both. I don't really believe in guys like losing their spots due to injury, especially with my background and how everything went for me. Now, with that being said, if the guy that's in is playing great, then we'll roll with a hot hand, so to speak. But, I fully envision Rhino to be back at full strength sooner rather than later and he's going to have every opportunity to step right back into the role that he played for our team in the past."
