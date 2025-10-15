How Arizona's Defense Ranks Nationally After Week 7
Arizona's defense has improved in year two under coach Brent Brennan, mainly because they have managed to stay mostly healthy. The Wildcats are largely a middle-of-the-pack unit defensively within the Big 12, but they have made plays to make them an obstacle to some of the better teams in the conference.
Traveling to Houston this week, who is off to a 5-1 start, the Wildcats have a chance to get a big win once again. The Cougars aren't ranked, but after narrowly missing out on a notable upset last week, the Wildcats will definitely take a nice road win.
In simpler terms, Brennan could use a big win for his resume in Tucson. His defense has given his team a shot in most games this season, and that should continue moving forward.
Halfway Statistics
Halfway through the season, Arizona is allowing just 18.5 points per game, tied for 27th in the nation. However, in Big 12 play, that number has ballooned to 28.3 points per game.
The Wildcats have greatly improved in the secondary this season. Defensive backs Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes have led the charge in turning around the defense's pass coverage.
2024 Comparisons
In 2024, the Wildcats were 103rd in passing yards allowed at 239 yards per game. This season has seen a dramatic jump to 10th-best in the country, surrendering just 151.3 pass yards per game. Only one touchdown has been thrown against the Wildcats' defense, which came last week from BYU's Bear Bachmeier.
Another area where Arizona has improved is in the turnover department. The Wildcats have already snagged nine interceptions, an impressive mark after having just eight all of last season.
Arizona is forcing 2.3 turnovers a game, tied for second-best in the country. It's a key reason why the Wildcats have been able to hang with the better teams on their schedule.
Arizona has also improved against the run, thanks to a host of transfers like linebackers Riley Wilson and Max Harris, as well as defensive linemen Deshawn McKnight and Tiaoalii Savea.
The rushing defense has improved from 174 yards per game, 98th in the country in 2024, to 124.3 yards this season. It's only half a season of sample size, but Brennan's wins in the portal have paid dividends.
Even third-down defense has gotten a bit better from last season. Nearly 42% of third downs last season were converted into first downs by opponents.
Now, thanks to a turnover-minded defense, that number has dropped to just 30.2% this season, 18th in the nation and third-best in the Big 12 behind only BYU and Texas Tech.
