Top 3 Arizona Offensive Performers vs. BYU
The Arizona Wildcats battled all the way to the end with the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars in a game that was both physical and gritty, but couldn't hold onto a 10-point lead and eventually lost 33-27 in double overtime.
In that game, the Wildcats clawed their way back from a 14-0 deficit after a long weather delay and went up on the Cougars 24-14 in the fourth quarter. BYU didn't go quietly and went on a 10-0 run to tie it up late and eventually won the thrilling matchup.
- "We knew it was going to be a physical battle; that was one of those things that we talked about all week," Head coach Brent Brennan said.
- "We knew our effort was going to have to be red line. And, you know, the thing that's so hard about it is that we didn't get it done. And that's something that we talked about, red line, accountability, that starts with me and that's everybody in the facility. And so we'll go to work on fixing those things and get ready for the next one."
Arizona managed to gain 164 yards of rushing offense while also airing the ball out for 216 yards and being nearly perfect in the red zone.
The question now is how the Wildcats will respond next week after such a close game, in which they scored the most points against BYU's No. 8-ranked defense in the FBS.
The offense operated efficiently and physically, primarily due to the play of these three players, who made huge plays and delivered the red line effort that Brennan and his staff consistently preach.
Kedrick Reescano-13 carries, 90 yards, one touchdown
Reescano was sidelined with a foot injury for three games after a 48-6 win over Hawaii, a performance in which he ran for 51 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.
After getting only two carries against Oklahoma State, he assumed his spot as the featured back for Arizona and did not disappoint in the physical battle with BYU.
Reescano still split a fair share of the handoffs with Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig, but he was the most effective when on the field. Arizona can build off of the strong running game now that all three running backs are healthy.
Kris Hutson-Nine catches, 106 yards, one touchdown
Hutson had a breakout game against the stout BYU secondary, which is 12th in the FBS in passing yards allowed and had the most catches in the season since his six-reception performance when Arizona played Iowa State.
The senior wide receiver had also been dealing with an injury during training camp and had to miss two games early in the season. Now that he is at full health, he was able to display the speed and elusiveness that Arizona signed him for.
Hutson will most likely continue that momentum into Houston when the Wildcats take on the Cougars next week.
Noah Fifita-25-for-45, 215 yards, two touchdowns
As difficult as it is to air the ball out against the defensive backs of the BYU Cougars, Fifita made it look easy at times, as he found his open receivers down the field and was able to sling it deep when the play called for it.
Fifita wasn't able to use his legs to execute plays as much as he was able to in the previous games, but he made up for that by standing strong in the pocket and keeping his eyes downfield in search of an open man.
The standout junior quarterback will be facing another top-five Big 12 passing defense, but should be able to lead his offense towards another big-time offensive performance.
