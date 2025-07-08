Fans React To Khalil Sanogo's Arizona Decision
The Arizona Wildcats have done an excellent job when it comes to adding players to their recruiting class, as they have done a good job landing the best of the best. They have been after players from all over and players at a plethora of different positions. This includes the newest addition to the Arizona Wildcats class. That individual being Khalil Sanogo.
Sanogo is a very talented prospect from the state of Texas. This is a hotspot for many of the best targets on the Arizona Wildcats recruiting board and in their recruiting class. Their newest addition to the offensive line is 2026 prospect Sanogo from Mansfield High School, who committed to the Arizona Wildcats over many schools such as the North Carolina Tar Heels, California Golden Bears, UNLV Rebels, and many more.
Sonogo recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his decision.
"I don’t plan on taking any more visits after this commitment but my recruiting isn’t shut down fully, I plan on closing it down after my season," said the talented prospect. He also jumped more into conversation about a message he wanted to leave the fans following his commitment. "Thank you to everyone who has kept up with me so far! This is a chapter in my journey, and I’m glad you’ve been along for the ride."
If you want to read the full article, feel free to click HERE, as the prospect took the time to do a full dive into his commitment to the Wildcats with Arizona Wildcats On SI's and On SI "National Recruiting Reporter" Caleb Sisk.
Fans were quick to share their reaction to the commitment. in fact, many fans shared their comments on his post where he announced that he was committing to the Arizona Wildcats on his X account. Many fans had positive opinions to share, as Arizona Wildcats On SI picked multiple comments to share with our followers. here is whart they had to say on Sanogo's post.
"Yessir congratulations and welcome to the wildcat family big fella," one Arizona Wildcats fans stated.
A fan said, "Yezzir! Welcome aboard young brotha."
"Welcome Home to Arizona Khalil," another fan added.
