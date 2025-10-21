Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Extends Offer to 2026 Colorado State Commit

Arizona is getting a head start on flip season, extending an offer to a three-star Colorado State tight end commit.

Max Dorsey

Sep 2, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) helmet on the field after a victory over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zac BonDurant-Imagn Images
As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, flip season begins. In the coming months, programs will work to lure prospects away from the schools they are committed to as they try and round out their 2026 recruiting classes.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have not shied away from getting involved with committed prospects, most recently extending an offer to a 2026 Colorado State tight end commit.

Arizona offers Colorado State Tight End Commit

On October 19, the Wildcats offered Arley Morrell, a three-star tight end from Pratt High School in Pratt, Kansas. Morrell has been committed to Colorado State since June 6 but shared on X that Arizona offered him after a conversation with Josh Miller, the team's tight ends coach.

"After a great conversation with [Josh Miller] I am blessed to receive an offer from [Arizona football]," Morrell wrote.

Morrell has been relatively under-recruited throughout the 2026 cycle, with Arizona only being his 14th offer. While the Wildcats are late on his recruitment, they are his second Power Four offer, which should present Brennan and company with a solid opportunity to flip the young tight end.

Sam Olso
Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Wildcats already have two tight ends committed in their 2026 class in Henry Gabalis and Darren Schmitt, but with three seniors at the position on the roster, it would make sense for them to want to add one more.

Morrell isn't a highly touted recruit, with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 845 overall prospect and No. 48 tight end in the cycle. Still, at 6'6" and 210 pounds, he has the frame to make an impact at multiple positions for the Wildcats, which makes him an intriguing prospect.

Arizona's offer to him at this stage in the 2026 recruiting process signals that Morrell is a player that Brennan and the Wildcats are highly interested in. If that is the case, it wouldn't be a surprise if they make a hard push for him and try and get him to flip from Colorado State in the coming weeks.

There's still always a chance that Morrell stays committed to Colorado State. Still, as previously mentioned, the Wildcats are one of two Power Four programs to have offered him, so there's a strong possibility that he has significant interest in Arizona as well.

Brent Brenna
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if Arizona does end up seriously pursuing Morrell, but it would make a lot of sense for them to do so given their current tight end room and the upside he has as a prospect.

