Dormant Arizona-Kansas Series Returns to the Spotlight
It's homecoming this weekend in Tucson, and Arizona will be seeking a bowl-qualifying win on Saturday against Kansas.
The Wildcats snapped a two-game skid with a 52-17 trouncing of Colorado in Boulder last week. Noah Fifita threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns in just over one half of play and won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week as a result.
The Jayhawks are fresh off a 38-21 win over Oklahoma State that they controlled on the ground, rushing for 232 yards as a team.
Arizona and Kansas are fairly similar programs. Both are more well-known and established for their dominance on the hardwood and had rough 2024 campaigns on the football field, but have since bounced back this season. They are also both looking for their sixth win of the year this weekend.
Both programs now share the Big 12, but on the gridiron, they haven't seen each other often. As a matter of fact, Saturday's matchup will be the first game between the two teams in 59 years.
Arizona's History with Kansas
The Wildcats and Jayhawks have faced off just six times before, dating all the way back to 1936. Kansas leads the all-time series, 3-2-1. All three of the wins in the series for the Jayhawks have come in Tucson.
The first meeting between the two programs was in Lawrence, Kansas, and ended in a scoreless tie. Since then, four of the previous five matchups have been in Tucson. The Wildcats won 9-7 in 1937, but fell in the following two matchups at home. The Jayhawks blew out Arizona 54-28 in 1947 and returned in 1949 to do it again, winning 46-0.
The programs didn't meet again until 1965, after Arizona had joined the Western Athletic Conference. The Wildcats won that year in Lawrence, 23-15. The most recent matchup, in 1966, was another Kansas blowout win in Tucson, winning 35-13.
Saturday's renewal of the series should be a much closer affair. Jalon Daniels is in the midst of his sixth and best season with the Jayhawks so far, throwing for 1,991 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Fifita and Daniels might go shot-for-shot this week, depending on how much the Wildcats show up defensively. Fifita has been on a heater lately and just needs two touchdown passes to tie the program record for touchdown passes, currently held by both Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
Brent Brennan and Lance Leipold both need another win to qualify for a bowl this season. Leipold took the Kansas job in 2021 to turn a program stuck underwater into a Big 12 contender like their basketball counterpart.
He has brought Kansas out of the shadows and turned them into a more competitive program, bringing home the program's first bowl in 15 years back in 2023.
There are plenty of similarities between these programs that haven't played against each other much. That changes this weekend in what should be another fun and important game for the Wildcats.
