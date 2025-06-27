EXCLUSIVE: Devante Roebuck Confirms Multiple Wildcats' Visits
The Arizona Wildcats have started to make a difference in the class of 2028. This includes the running back position where we would find a priority level target for the Wildcats.
That target being Devante Roebuck. Roebuck is a 2028 running back from the state of Arizona as he attends Hamilton High School.
Roebuck recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more.
"It means a lot with it being my first offer and it being from one of the best teams in AZ. Also, because I grew up in AZ, it is one of the schools I have hoped to get an offer from."
He holds offers from both Arizona and Arizona State. He explains which coaches from each school he is hopeful to build a relationship with.
"I am really looking forward to creating connections with Coach Aguano and Coach Dillingham at ASU after my great experience at their camp. I am also excited to stay in touch with Coach Carter from UofA because he gave me some great advice, not just as a running back but in life."
The talented prospect could very well visit the Wildcats. in-fact he plans on foing this multiple times.
"I live in AZ and I plan on going to a few games and potentially watching a few of their practices and stuff like that when I get a chance."
There are two schools that have really started to stand out. He details more.
"The first school that really stands out to me is UofA because I have heard a lot of good things about this upcoming year and the new additions to their roster, such as my teammate from Hamilton, Dajon Hinton. Also, I think that ASU will have similar or better success like they did last year because of the good coaching staff and the athletes they have."
What does the talented prospect think of when he thinks of the Arizona Wildcats?
"First, every time I think of AZ, I think of home because that's where I grew up and I am the most familiar with. Other than that, I think of the heat that we get every day and how it adds a challenge to the game of football. This challenge helps me improve and learn to play through different conditions."
The Wildcats are in a great spot. He explains why.
"The Wildcats are high on my list right now with them being my first offer, the great advice that coach Carter gave me, and the potential that I see out of them this year."
