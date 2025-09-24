Arizona Football Reveals New Depth Chart Ahead of Iowa State Game
The 3-0 Arizona Wildcats are back from the bye week and will be facing the 4-0, No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones for the first time since 1968 to open up their Big 12 portion of the schedule in a battle of the unbeatens.
The Wildcats released the newest depth chart ahead of the game, showing a projected look at who fans can expect to see playing at the always rowdy Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA.
Wide receivers
The wide receiver corps will be looking to get more involved in this game with Iowa State, although it will be facing a tough and experienced secondary. The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is listed as the co-starter alongside Hunter. Brandon Phelps, Gio Richardson, and Jeremiah Patterson are the three backups.
Running backs
Junior Kedrick Reescano is still listed as the starting running back, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. Ismail Mahdi filled in for Reescano, who sat out for the second game in a row with a foot injury. Craig saw limited action with a shoulder injury. The senior out of Texas State was recognized as the Big 12's Offensive Co-player of the Week for his 189-yard, two-receiving-touchdown performance against K-State.
Quarterbacks
Noah Fifita, of course, will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback with Braedyn Locke as the backup. Fifita has had better performances when passing the ball, but he displayed his skills as a dual-threat quarterback with a career-high 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Offensive line
Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles. Rhino Tapa'atoutai is listed as the co-starter at right tackle with Bounds and will possibly be getting more reps than he did last week after logging 22.
Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the offensive line on Saturday and will do so again against Iowa State. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Chubba Ma'ae. Ma'ae won the starting left guard position before the K-State and will be there again after a strong performance.
Matthew Lado is projected to be the backup at tackle. Michael Wooten and Ise Mautautia will be the backup guards and Grayson Stovall will be behind Decambra at center.
The offensive line will have its hands full with a defensive line that was recognized by the Big 12 twice for its play. Arizona's offensive line was recognized for its performance against K-State.
Safeties
Nothing has changed in the safety room as redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starting safeties. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup and transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.
Cornerbacks
Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.
Linebackers
Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role. Wilson didn't see any action against K-State, but could suit up this Saturday as he will be needed for a big and physical Cyclones offense.
Defensive line
The edge rushers are slated to be Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Malachi Bailey in the second-string spot. Smith will be the starter until an official update is made on his injury. He will be needed to help contain quarterback Rocco Becht, who is not afraid of making a big play with his legs.
At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups. Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight will be the co-starters at tackle with Jarra Anderson as the backup.
Special teams
Michael Salgado-Medina will be the field goal kicker and punter for the third week in a row after earning both duties in fall camp. Salgado-Medina had an off night with a muffed punt that resulted in it being blocked and three missed field goals. Still, the coaching staff has faith that he will perform much better in the games to come. Ian Wagner still holds kickoff duties along with being the place holder.
All positions are not solidified and are subject to change
