How Arizona's Offense Ranks Nationally After Week 7
Arizona's offense on paper has been fairly mild and middle-of-the-pack. The Wildcats have been capable of putting up big numbers this season, but against tougher competition, the scoring has become inconsistent.
The Wildcats had a chance to make a statement on offense against BYU last week with a couple of matchup edges. They started slow, but then kicked into high gear with some sustained drives that ate away at the clock and kept Arizona in front for much of the night.
Then, the Wildcats came crashing back down and couldn't close out the game, ultimately losing in double overtime. But that game did show the Wildcats moving toward an identity through the air, on the shoulders of quarterback Noah Fifita.
How The Wildcats Rank
So far, Arizona has averaged 32.2 points per game this season, 49th in college football, but just 27.3 points in conference play, 12th best in the Big 12. Seth Doege's first season as offensive coordinator in Tucson has been full of questionable decisions, but maybe scoring 27 points against BYU's eighth-ranked defense is something to take solace in.
Fifita has been the engine of the offense, despite not having a clear target to rely on in the passing game. Arizona has 275 passing yards a game, 29th in the nation, and 2.5 passing scores per game, 17th in the country.
Fifita has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 this season, which is saying something considering the number of high-caliber signal callers the conference was boasting prior to the season. He's thrown 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, and has bounced back nicely after a nightmarish 2024.
The receiving core has been inconsistent for him, however. Some days it will be Javin Whatley, another day it will be Luke Wysong, or maybe even Chris Hunter.
Right now, the hot hand out wide is Washington State transfer Kris Hutson. He's picked it up the past few weeks, highlighted by 106 yards and a touchdown last weekend against the Cougars.
The ground game for Arizona has dealt with some injuries and suffered from it. Kedrick Reescano had a foot injury earlier in the year, and Quincy Craig had shoulder issues, but they are both healthy now alongside Ismail Mahdi. It's an area the Wildcats would like to improve on this week against Houston's fifth-best run defense in the conference.
Arizona has 147.2 yards on the ground per game, 79th in the country and 11th in the Big 12. Mahdi has been the leader so far with 403 yards and only one touchdown.
Reescano ran for 90 yards and a score last week, but all three will split snaps moving forward, which could keep defenses off balance.
Penalties and turnovers haven't been a huge issue this season for the Wildcats. They have just 34 penalties this season, 13th in the conference.
They are up by five in the turnover ratio with two lost fumbles and six interceptions, but two of those interception came from Wildcats not named Fifita.
On third down, the Wildcats have not been good enough, converting just 35.8% of the time, 11th in the Big 12. Doege has leaned into Fifita's arm the past couple of weeks, but with all three backs healthy, the Wildcats would be wise to run the ball more on early downs to make third down a bit easier.
Let us know your thoughts on Seth Doege's first season with Arizona so far, and what you expect from the Wildcats' offense moving forward.