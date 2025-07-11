EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Commit Tupou Talks Recruiting
Arizona has been red hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class that has worked itself up to No. 40 nationally and sixth in the Big 12 according to 24/7’s recruiting services. Now, Brent Brennan and his staff have received a commitment for the 2028 class in defensive lineman Simote Tupou, who made his decision on his social media.
As of right now, Arizona and Brennan are one of very few schools which has a commitment for the 2028 class. This puts them extremely high in that class ranking but things might/will change when that class' signing day comes around.
During his short time as the defensive line coach for Arizona, Salave’a has been hauling in high-level defensive linemen as he tries to rebuild a defensive line that will be critical for the program in the future.
Since becoming the Arizona head coach, Brennan has talked about maintaining the recruiting ties that Jedd Fisch and his staff fixed. Thus far, he has been able to maintain those pipelines and has strengthened them with adding Salave’a to his defensive staff.
This is going to be a major recruit for Arizona to hold on to for the 2028 class. However, there is still a long time from here and national signing day for the class.
Anytime you can get a defensive lineman, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 235-pound edge rusher that is still an underclassmen in high school to commit to a program, it is a major deal.
Arizona won the current recruiting war over Cal, Colorado State and SMU at this point in time.
With the commitment, we at Arizona Wildcats on Si reached out to Tupou to discuss his decision to pick Arizona.
Q: Why Arizona? Why commit at this time?
Tupou: “I chose Arizona because of the love and support I have been receiving from coach Joe Salave’a,” he said. “I committed so early because I trust the plan that coach Joe has for me.”
Q: What was it about Arizona that you liked?
Tupou: “I loved the educational programs that Arizona has to offer and support,” he said. “And what they do for their student athletes and the culture of the school.”
Q: Who started the recruiting process?
Tupou: “Last season I believe coach Joe [Salave’a] saw something in me that nobody else saw,” he said. “That’s how we start the recruiting process.”
Q: Have you seen the campus yet? What do you like about it?
Tupou: “Yes, I have seen the campus on a spring visit,” he said. “I like their weight room a lot and the staff.”
Q: What makes Brent Brennan the perfect coach for you?
Tupou: “I believe that coach Brennan will be able to utilize my strengths and skills set in the best way possible for me to shine.”
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the addition of Simote Tupou by following us on our X account. To do so, just click on the link.