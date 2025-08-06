Arizona Transfer Receiver Placed on Biletnikoff Watchlist
Luke Wysong is expected to have a year with Arizona, as he was recently placed on the watchlist for the Fred Biletnikoff preseason watchlist for the 2025 season on Wednesday.
The Biletnikoff is an award that is given out to college football's most outstanding receiver, regardless of position, according to its website.
A receiver is defined as anyone who catches a pass. This includes wide receivers, inside receivers, slot receivers, tight ends, split ends and running backs.
Wysong is one of 47 players who have been added to the list for the upcoming season. He is also one of 10 players and the only Wildcat from the Big 12 to be nominated for the achievement.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Rio Rancho, NM native transferred to the University of Arizona on December 13, 2024, after playing four seasons with the New Mexico Lobos.
In those four years with New Mexico, Wysong racked up 134 receptions for 1465 yards and three touchdowns.
Wysong played in just four games last year due to injury and redshirted to preserve an extra year of eligibility.
In his last year with New Mexico, Wysong recorded 69 balls caught for 840 yards and a touchdown in a season where he earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors.
Wysong's biggest game came against Utah State, where he caught 10 passes for 156 yards. He caught the same number of passes against Fresno State for 126 yards. His lone touchdown catch came against Arizona of all teams in an eight-catch, 129-yard effort. He averaged 12.2 yards per catch and 86.4 yards per game.
Wysong had two punt return attempts in 2024 and returned one for a touchdown, a 79-yarder against Air Force on October 12.
On four kickoff return attempts, he recorded 45 yards, his longest being 16 yards. His special teams effort displays a versatile talent that the Wildcats could take advantage of in the 2025 season.
He joins a transfer-heavy room as one of four receivers with Javin Whatley (Chattanooga), Tre Spivey (Kansas State) and Kris Hutson (Washington State)
Wysong is a part of a major revamping of the wide receiver room in which head coach Brent Brennan emphasized a great desire for more speed and depth to be added for quarterback Noah Fifita.
The extra speed and depth will be needed as Arizona lost its top receiver in Tetairoa McMillan to the NFL Draft as the eighth pick to the Carolina Panthers in April. McMillan was a Biletnikoff finalist in 2024.
The Wildcats' season kicks off on August 30 against Hawaii. The Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced on December 11.
