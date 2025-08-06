24 Days Till Arizona Football: Looking Back at Former UA CB
The countdown continues as we are now officially 24 days away from the season opener for Arizona against Hawaii. Over the next month, we will be taking a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season.
We continue with former Arizona CB Trevin Wade who played with the Wildcats from 2008-11.
As a freshman, Wade appeared in 13 games as a reserve. He recorded 12 combined tackles with one interception and three pass deflections, with one of them coming in Arizona's 31-21 win over BYU in the Pioneer Las Vegas Bowl. His four interceptions were tied for the sixth-most in the Pac-10, which was remarkable considering he was a full-time reserve all year. That included two interceptions in the season opener in the Wildcats' 70-0 win over Idaho.
Wade stepped into a larger role as a sophomore, where he started all 13 games he appeared in. He totaled 71 tackles with five interceptions, including one run back for a pick-six, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and 14 pass deflections. Wade led the team and finished the season 32nd in the country in interceptions per game and 28th in passes defended. He was given second-team All-Pac-10 honors.
In his junior season, Wade made 11 starts across 12 appearances with 47 combined tackles, one interception and three pass breakups. Overall, across his entire career at Arizona, Wade totaled 182 combined tackles with 12 interceptions and two touchdowns.
The former Wildcat went on to be a seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 NFL Draft. He entered his rookie season as a reserve, making his NFL debut in September of that year, where he totaled two tackles in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in 13 games that season, totaling 17 tackles with one pass deflection. He was later released in August 2023.
Wade went on to sign with the Saints in November of 2013. He made his season debut with New Orleans late in the year in December, appearing in two regular season games that year with the Saints. He went on to appear in his first career postseason game that year, recording one tackle. He was waived the next September.
Wade spent the 2014 season on the Lions' practice squad before he later played the next two years with the Giants. He appeared in 32 games in 2015 and 2016 with New York, totaling 78 tackles with one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and nine pass deflections.
He later signed with Baltimore in 2017, but he was released by the Ravens during their final roster cuts prior to the season.
