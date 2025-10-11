Three Matchups to Watch When Arizona Hosts BYU
Arizona is aiming for a signature win at home against No. 18 BYU. The Cougars have started their 2025 campaign unscathed through five games, thanks to a combination of strong play from their freshman quarterback and a top defense in the Big 12.
In order for the Wildcats to pull off the upset, they will need to win some battles where their strengths are matched up with BYU's strengths. After falling in Provo, Utah, last season to BYU in a 41-19 drubbing, Saturday's game could be a measuring stick for how far the program has come in the past calendar year.
Brent Brennan has already matched his win total from last season, but a win over BYU would truly show that his process is working. Let's look at three matchups that could swing the game either way on Saturday.
RT Tristan Bounds vs Edge Logan Lutui
Arizona's offensive line has been up and down this season, but one consistent piece has been on the right side with Bounds. The redshirt senior transfer from Michigan had arguably his best game against Oklahoma State last week.
Bounds has held off Rhino Tapa'atoutai at the tackle spot by being great in the passing game. However, he has not been as dominant on the ground, which could serve the Cougars well.
BYU edge rusher Logan Lutui leads the Cougars with 22 tackles this season. He hasn't picked up a sack this season, but he's controlled the edge of the line of scrimmage on the ground.
His 6-foot-2-inch, 260 pound frame allows him to bull rush tackles into the backfield and impact the play. Lutui has led the way for a front seven allowing just 92.2 rushing yards per game, third-best in the Big 12.
Arizona would be wise to run away from Lutui, but it will be on Bounds to make sure Fifita has a time to survey the field.
Arizona Linebackers vs RB LJ Martin
BYU has shuffled its depth chart in the backfield once again, but Martin remains entrenched at the top. The Cougars' lead back has already run for 490 yards this season, second-most in the conference.
A fumble last week by a backup running back means the Cougars will rely on Martin's physical, downhill approach more often than usual. It's a big task, but one an improved unit on the Arizona defense might be ready for.
Linebackers Max Harris and Taye Brown have led the room with 25 and 22 tackles this season, respectively. They have flipped the defense from allowing 175 yards on the ground per game last season to the fourth-best in the Big 12 this season, allowing 97.6 rushing yards per game.
Stopping Martin would force more of the game onto BYU's young quarterback, who has been excellent so far, but freshman can make mistakes in big games.
QB Noah Fifita vs QB Bear Bachmeier
Of course, a big game like this will likely come down to who can trust their quarterback more. Fifita was excellent last week, matching a career-high with five touchdown passes last week and winning Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Historically, Fifita has been prone to turnovers at times. While he has only tossed three interceptions this season, he threw one last week against a bad Oklahoma State defense and has thrown 21 picks throughout his Arizona career.
Fifita hasn't been much of a runner this season, but he has taken more shots downfield, completing a pass of at least 30 yards in all but one game this season.
While he won't take the field at the same time as him, Fifita's stiffest competition will be BYU's Bear Bachmeier. The true freshman signal caller has been more aggressive on the ground, rushing for 206 yards and five scores so far.
Bachmeier has taken home the Big 12 Freshman of the Week award three times this season, as the Cougars have rolled through their schedule with relative ease.
BYU has not had to play from behind much, so it will be important for Fifita to take an early lead and put the pressure on the young quarterback to step up. We still don't know what Bachmeier looks like late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. Arizona could take advantage of that.
