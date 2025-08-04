Reviewing Arizona's 2027 Offensive Tackle Recruiting Board
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to land the best of the best when it comes to the 2027 class, which has taken priority for many different schools, including the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats have many different targets in their class, and have recently been targeting the offensive tackle position heavily.
The Arizona Wildcats have offered many prospects, including a total of nine guys at the position in the 2027 class. Arizona is one of the better recruiting programs, which has gave them a chance to succeed down the line with these guys.
Arizona Wildcats On SI did a deep dive on the guys they have offered while providing three names that you should know in the class at the position.
Kennedy Brown - Uncommitted, Offensive Tackle
Kennedy Brown is one of the better offensive tackles in the country, in fact On3/Rivals has him rated as the No. 1 prospect in the class, and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the class. He holds many different offers, and is going to be one of the prized recruits in the class. He will be one of the biggest headlines, similar to how Jackson Cantwell is in the 2026 recruiting class. Brown is from the state of Texas, which is a state that the Wildcats like to recruit heavily out of. The Wildcats will hope to be in the running, but will need to put in some more work.
Jake Hildebrand - Uncommitted, Offensive Tackle
Jake Hildebrand is one of the better offensive tackle in the country similar to Brown. What makes him so special is the fact he is an in-state prospect, which could be viewed as a competitive edge for the Wildcats along with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Hildebrand is one of the most targeted prospects in the nation, as he holds offers from many high-level D1 programs. This is a recruit that the Arizona Wildcats will look to push hard for throughout the process.
Ben Lowther - Uncommitted, Offensive Tackle
Lowther is one of the better players in the nation in general, and also resides in the state of Arizona. He has many different offers, including the Arizona Wildcats, which has done a great job in his recruitment. Lowther is one of the fast climbing recruits in the class, and will likely fin ish as a top offensive tackle in the 2027 class.
The full list is below.
• Kennedy Brown
• Joshua Sam-Epelle
• Jake Hildebrand
• Gecova Doyal
• Benjamin Lowther
• Myren Jackson
• Jordan Carraway
• Sire Stewart
• Drew Fielder
