3 Arizona Defensive Players to Watch vs Colorado
Arizona is facing a must-win situation this weekend in Boulder. Sitting at 4-3, the Wildcats need two more wins to qualify for a bowl game. Three of Arizona's final five games are on the road, where coach Brent Brennan has only managed to win one game so far, leading the Wildcats.
Colorado just got stomped by Utah, 53-7, and doesn't really have an identity on either side of the ball. Seems like a good matchup for Arizona, right?
Well, the Buffaloes have only lost games at home this season by a combined 10 points. Those two teams are Georgia Tech and BYU, both of which are currently in the top 10.
Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense seem to have found a groove recently that could stretch to this Saturday, but the defense has some work to do.
After being dominant all season long, they've been picked on in their last two games against BYU and Houston. This week doesn't present as compelling an offense to try to stop, but it's still a week for the Wildcats to get back on track defensively.
Here's three defenders to keep an eye on this week for Arizona:
LB Chase Kennedy
Arizona is once again going to have to stop a dual-threat quarterback. Houston's Conner Weigman and BYU's Bear Bachmeier combined for 187 yards rushing and three scores in Arizona's last two games.
Kaidon Salter looks to run for Colorado with 266 yards and five rushing scores this season. Even in the passing game, he works better out of structure, moving the pocket and on the go.
Chase Kennedy will play a big part in containing Salter to make sure he doesn't extend plays or drives with his legs. The hope is that the bye week allowed Arizona to do some reflecting and self-scouting to diagnose the issue and solve it.
Kennedy has 18 tackles this season and two sacks. He will play on the opposite side of Riley Wilson, who has done a good job of turning runs inside. Kennedy is one of Arizona's better pass rushers, but this week could see Colorado get tricky in the run game and utilize multiple quarterbacks. Pay attention to Kennedy on early downs.
DB Treydan Stukes
Arizona's secondary was as good as you could ask for in the first five games of the year, allowing zero touchdown passes. In the past two games, they've allowed four. What happened?
To put it simply, the pass rush hasn't been alive for Arizona, so they've been forced to hold up in coverage for a while, and better quarterbacks and receivers will take advantage of that.
Both Salter and Ryan Staub could play, but neither has exactly been prolific as a passer this year.
Both of Colorado's top receivers, Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, appeared to be benched against Utah for disciplinary reasons. Miller played part of the game, while Williams did not enter.
Barring another unexpected benching, both should suit up against the Wildcats. Miller lines up outside and in the slot, leading the team with 430 yards and four touchdowns. Williams runs exclusively from the slot with 370 yards and three scores.
Stukes will match up with both receivers plenty in this one. When Colorado does go through, they like to take shots down the field. Stukes will either be the jammer in zone coverage or run with them in man.
As a leader of the defense, he's one to watch and see if the secondary returns to its old way, potentially nabbing a takeaway or two.
DL Deshawn McKnight
Arizona's defense should have an edge in this game over the Colorado running game. The Buffaloes average 130.1 rushing yards per game (99th in FBS), while the Wildcats only allow 139.7 yards on the ground per game (61st).
McKnight leads the Wildcats with eight tackles for loss this season as one of their best run defenders. He often blows up plays in the backfield by knocking linemen off their feet with his power and strength.
Colorado got pushed around last week up front by Utah. Many teams have, but the Buffaloes specifically lack some of that physicality up front.
I expect Arizona to stop the run and force Colorado to drop back often in the passing game, and McKnight will be a huge reason as to why. Watch him to tear apart the interior of the Colorado offensive line and keep the Buffaloes behind the chains.
