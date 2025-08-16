Live Updates: No. 4 Douglas County vs. No. 12 North Gwinnett in Georgia High School Football Opener
Saturday night's clash between the No. 12 North Gwinnett Bulldogs and the No. 4 Douglas County Tigers is shaping up to be a can't-miss high school football showdown. Both teams are loaded with Division I talent, making this a preview of the future of college football.
Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic is set for 8 p.m. Eastern inside of Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta and you can follow along in the space below as we will provide live scoring and updates from the game in real time.
While these two squads don't often play each other, fans will be treated to a game littered with big-time prospects. Nearly two dozen players hold Division I offers, and many have already committed to major programs across the country.
Douglas County's roster is particularly stacked with top-end talent. The Tigers' defense features a trio of four-star recruits in edge rusher Jordan Carter (Texas A&M), and safeties Kennedy Green and Adryan Cole, who have a combined 67 D1 offers. They also have three-star safety Jamar Owens (Indiana). Offensively, look for four-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M), four-star offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle (South Carolina) from the 2027 class, and three-star running back Zamarcus Lindley (17 D1 offers).
North Gwinnett will be more than ready to compete with its own crop of future college stars. The Bulldogs' offense is anchored by three-star offensive lineman Zach Lewis, a Georgia commit. Their defense is led by three-star cornerback Chauncey Davis (Southern Miss) and three-star linebacker Jake Godfree, a highly sought-after recruit with 41 D1 offers.
Key Players
For North Gwinnett
Zach Lewis, IOL: Three-star recruit, Committed to Georgia
Chauncey Davis, CB: Three-star recruit, Committed to Southern Miss
Jake Godfree, LB: Three-star recruit, Holds 41 D1 offers
For Douglas County
Jordan Carter, EDGE: Four-star recruit, Committed to Texas A&M
Aaron Gregory, WR: Four-star recruit, Committed to Texas A&M
Joshua Sam-Epelle, OT: Four-star recruit for the 2027 class, Committed to South Carolina
Kennedy Green, S: Four-star recruit, Holds 25 Division I offers
Adryan Cole, S: Four-star recruit, Holds 42 Division I offers
Jamar Owens, S: Three-star recruit, Committed to Indiana
Zamarcus Lindley, RB: Three star recruit, Holds 17 collegiate Division I offers
Eddie Alford, IOL: Three-star recruit, Committed to Memphis
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
Live Updates
Pregame
We are getting started a bit late, but the team are taking the field and we are about set for kickoff. The roof is closed at Mercedez Benz Stadium. Douglas County will be kicking off.
First Quarter
Nroth Gwinnett started the game at its own 19-yard line.
Prior to the first snap, North Gwinnett was flagged for a false start, moving the ball back to the 14.