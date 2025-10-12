Three Players Who Stood Out Defensively For Arizona
It was a heartbreaking loss for Arizona at home on Saturday against BYU, falling 33-27 in double overtime. The Wildcats took a 24-14 lead with 11 minutes left on a 36-yard touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano before the Cougars came storming back in the end.
The Wildcats now sit at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 conference play halfway through the year.
After falling behind 14-0 early, the Wildcats' defense was able to lock in after a long weather delay. They held BYU scoreless in the second and third quarters.
As a defense, Arizona allowed 430 total yards from scrimmage. The biggest struggle for the Wildcats was defending third downs as BYU went 8-of-16 on those plays. The Cougars also went 2-for-3 on fourth-down plays. That compares to Arizona going just 4-for-17 on third-down plays on the offensive side of the ball.
Here are three players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.
LB Taye Brown
14 tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one pass deflection
The leading tackler for Arizona on Saturday, Taye Brown, was flying all over the field for the Wildcats. It was by far his season-high in tackles, with his previous best this year being six tackles against Hawaii and Weber State.
The pass deflection on Saturday was the first this season for Brown.
DB Dalton Johnson
10 tackles (two solo), one interception
Recording one of the two interceptions BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw on Saturday, Dalton Johnson was one of the top defensive players despite the loss on Saturday.
Johnson took advantage of a throw Bachmeier threw to the middle of the field on a broken play after a bad snap. It was the first interception this season for Johnson and the second of his career at Arizona.
DB Treydan Stukes
Eight tackles (two solo), one interception, one pass deflection
Treydan Stukes caught the first interception thrown by Bachmeier on a play where he looked like he ran the route for the BYU wide receiver.
Stukes recorded his second interception and second pass deflection on the season as he continues to work his way back to full health after his injury.
What players stood out to the most on the defensive side of the ball despite the loss on Saturday? To let us know, follow us on our Xaccount by clicking on the link.