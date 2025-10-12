Inside The Wildcats

Three Players Who Stood Out Defensively For Arizona

We look at three players who excelled on the defensive side in Arizona’s loss against BYU.

Ari Koslow

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay’Vion Cole (8) and defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) celebrate a block field goal attempted by the Brigham Young Cougars during the second quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
It was a heartbreaking loss for Arizona at home on Saturday against BYU, falling 33-27 in double overtime. The Wildcats took a 24-14 lead with 11 minutes left on a 36-yard touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano before the Cougars came storming back in the end.

The Wildcats now sit at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 conference play halfway through the year.

After falling behind 14-0 early, the Wildcats' defense was able to lock in after a long weather delay. They held BYU scoreless in the second and third quarters.

As a defense, Arizona allowed 430 total yards from scrimmage. The biggest struggle for the Wildcats was defending third downs as BYU went 8-of-16 on those plays. The Cougars also went 2-for-3 on fourth-down plays. That compares to Arizona going just 4-for-17 on third-down plays on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are three players who stood out on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona on Saturday.

LB Taye Brown

14 tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, one pass deflection

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) runs with the ball after making a catch around Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The leading tackler for Arizona on Saturday, Taye Brown, was flying all over the field for the Wildcats. It was by far his season-high in tackles, with his previous best this year being six tackles against Hawaii and Weber State.

The pass deflection on Saturday was the first this season for Brown.

Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

DB Dalton Johnson

10 tackles (two solo), one interception

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) waves his finger after Hawaii Rainbow Warriors fails to catch the ball during the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Recording one of the two interceptions BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw on Saturday, Dalton Johnson was one of the top defensive players despite the loss on Saturday.

Johnson took advantage of a throw Bachmeier threw to the middle of the field on a broken play after a bad snap. It was the first interception this season for Johnson and the second of his career at Arizona.

DB Treydan Stukes

Eight tackles (two solo), one interception, one pass deflection

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Treydan Stukes caught the first interception thrown by Bachmeier on a play where he looked like he ran the route for the BYU wide receiver.

Stukes recorded his second interception and second pass deflection on the season as he continues to work his way back to full health after his injury.

