Arizona's Path to Victory Against Razorbacks in Sweet 16

Arizona is one game away from the Elite Eight, a round it has yet to reach since 2015. One team stands in its way, and that team is the Arkansas Razorbacks. A team led by one of the greatest college coaches of all time, John Calipari.

This game will be the Wildcats' biggest test in this NCAA Tournament. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has built the perfect team to silence his postseason woes. Tonight, we find out if Lloyd can make it past the Sweet 16, or if this is as good as it is going to get.

The Razorbacks are on fire right now, coming off an SEC Championship. They have one of the best guards in the country in Darius Acuff Jr . The Big 12 Player of the Year, Jaden Bradley, will have his hands full with Acuff.

Take Care of the Ball

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Tonight will see a fast-paced game, as both teams like to get up and down the court. The Wildcats had a problem with turnovers in the last round, which let Utah State back in the game. Bradley and company will have to take care of the ball to avoid easy buckets for the Razorbacks.

To go along with the fast-paced nature, a lot of 3-pointers will go up, mainly by the Razorbacks. The Wildcats are efficient from downtown but take few attempts. Therefore, for the Wildcats to keep up, they will have to rely on their defense. They have to contain the perimeter to avoid the Razorback shooters from getting hot.

DOMINATING THE GLASS 💪 pic.twitter.com/2FEE2ln2kg — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

Continue Paint Dominance

The Wildcats need to do what they do best: dominate their opponent down low. If both teams want to play fast, then that’s fine, but they cannot let them get out of their comfort zone.

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Bradley and Brayden Burries will have the task to slow down Acuff and taking care of the ball. Koa Peat and Motiejus Krivas will be relied on to control the paint and continue to dominate their opponent down low. It will take a full team effort for the Wildcats to take down the Razorbacks.

The Wildcats need to focus on taking care of the ball and playing their game down low. If Lloyd and his team go through with these adjustments, then they could very well see themselves in the Elite Eight. It has been a long time for Lloyd and this program, and this year is as good as ever to make a championship run.