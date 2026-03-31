Jaden Bradley Reflects on Arizona’s Historic Season

The Arizona Wildcats are having a historic season, and the realization is beginning to set in.

The Wildcats are in the Final Four for the first time since 2001, when they finished as the national runner-ups. Now, amidst one of the best seasons in program history, they are back as one of the top teams remaining.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona Has Been Dominant

This run isn’t unexpected by any means. The Wildcats are 36-2 and swept the Big 12 regular-season and conference tournament titles on the heels of 16 Quad 1 wins and victories over 12 ranked opponents. They’ve been a good team under Tommy Lloyd in the past, but this season is shaping up to be a special one in Tucson.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd smiles during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In the NCAA Tournament, they’ve taken down Long Island, Utah State, Arkansas, and Purdue on their way to the Final Four. After beating the Boilermakers in the Elite Eight, veteran guard Jaden Bradley reflected on the historic season the Wildcats are having.

“Definitely know the history,” Bradley said. “I feel like every year I've been here just telling us the history, knowing the players that came before us, even the managers and everybody that came before us, the coaches."

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"So knowing the history, I feel like they're just going to tell us even if you don't want to hear it. Making it to the Final Four is big. We appreciate Tucson, the supporters, and everybody behind the scenes. We just are happy that we get to reward them with this.”

Wildcats Want More

This year’s team will already go down in the program’s history as one of the best, and they’ve done it while being led by an interesting group. Alongside veterans such as Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso, the Wildcats also start three freshmen in the form of Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Normally, a team with that many rookies will struggle this time of the year, where experience reigns supreme. However, the Wildcats have shown no signs of lackluster play and have comfortably won each of their tournament games so far.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Heading into the Final Four, the Wildcats will look to make even more history to end the season. The best way to immortalize this year’s team in Arizona history would be to complete what they’ve started and win their second national title in program history, joining the historic 1997 team that cut the nets down. Only two more potential programs stand in the Wildcats' way.